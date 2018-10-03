How Zachary should deal with its growing pains is the big question among candidates for mayor and four City Council seats in this fall’s election.
Incumbents seeking reelection are defending their records of making infrastructure improvements and holding developers to high standards while still attracting new homes and businesses.
Other candidates think Zachary shouldn’t be so eager to welcome more people and buildings. Some worry the city and its roads are getting too crowded. They also point to drainage, public safety and government transparency as areas that need attention.
Election Day is Nov. 6, with early voting from Oct. 23 to 30.
No one opposed District 2 Councilman Brandon Noel and Police Chief David McDavid in their reelection bids, returning both men to office for a third term.
Mayor
David Amrhein, a 59-year-old former business owner, said much has been accomplished in his eight years as mayor, from securing funds and land for a new fire station and water tower to beginning the process of simplifying the city’s development code. Gas, water and sewer lines have been upgraded and “can take any kind of growth we have in the next 25 years,” he said.
Amrhein, no party, now wants to install bigger drains in older subdivisions and clean out nearby bayous — something he expects the city will get permission to do once work begins on the long-awaited Comite River Diversion Canal.
With those projects, “you’ll potentially take almost all of Zachary’s flooding away,” Amrhein said.
While he acknowledged concerns about road conditions and traffic, he said the city doesn’t have the budget — and in some cases, the authority — to make all the needed repairs. He has spent $20 million on road projects while in office, but without help from the cash-strapped state and parish, “it just doesn’t go very far.”
Amrhein, a former city councilman, said he’ll keep recruiting businesses to Zachary to bolster sales tax collections, which account for more than half the city’s budget, and give residents more local shopping options. He predicts residential developers will continue flocking to Zachary — and he believes that is a good thing.
“Cities that are not growing are dying,” causing property values to drop, Amrhein said. “Once you start that downward trend, it’s almost impossible to reverse it.”
Jeff Ponder, a first-time independent candidate challenging Amrhein, takes issue with the mayor’s claims that infrastructure will hold up if development continues at its current rate.
“They keep building but the roads don’t change, the drainage doesn’t change,” said Ponder, 62, a manager at the Zachary Rouses Market who previously was an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy.
“You can’t stop growth,” he added. But to mitigate its effects, he said, the city should once again increase lot size requirements for new subdivisions “to where the houses wouldn’t be so close” to one another.
The City Council passed an ordinance enlarging minimum lot sizes in 2017.
Ponder also hopes to steer more funds to the Zachary Police Department so it can construct a new building and raise officers’ salaries. Most importantly, he said, the department needs to increase — perhaps even double — its staff.
“You’re going to need it with the increased citizens,” he said.
Ponder said the city could afford more police as well as road repairs by better managing the budget — which he said he would make easily accessible to the public on the city’s website. And he wants to redraw the city limits to match the more expansive boundaries of the Zachary Community School District to create a larger tax base.
District 1
Francis Nezianya, 56, no party, plans to push for updating the city’s master plan if elected to a fourth term on the council. The city already has a strict development code, but more long-term planning is needed to sustain “smart growth,” he said.
“We’re not just going to let people develop subdivisions anywhere they want them,” said Nezianya, a Subway restaurant franchisee.
He said lot sizes may need to be enlarged again to slow the pace of development.
He also wants to explore ways to reduce traffic congestion on main streets, such as recommending alternative routes, and review speed limits in subdivisions.
Nezianya’s opponent, Republican Jacob Krzystowczyk, said he is “not satisfied with the way the city’s growing.”
“It’s pretty hard to stomach the ‘smart growth’ message from the City Council and mayor when they’re basically rubber-stamping developments that don’t take stormwater drainage into account, much less infrastructure,” said Krzystowczyk, 31, an Albemarle health safety environment manager.
A retention pond in a subdivision near his home is full even when it hasn’t rained, Krzystowczyk said. New homes are being constructed along the two-lane Port Hudson-Pride Road despite it being in poor shape and lacking a shoulder, he said.
Krzystowczyk said council members should more carefully consider whether infrastructure can handle developments before approving them.
District 3
Laura O’Brien, a Republican running for a second term, said she has helped draw businesses to her district — including two restaurants that recently opened in the Americana development — and has the contacts to entice even more.
“I represent one of the largest investment districts,” said O’Brien, 49, a fitness center owner and real estate agent. “We’re in the middle of projects and goals that need to be completed.”
O’Brien, the chairwoman of the Americana Economic Development District, said more crosswalks, lighting and bike trails are being planned for Americana. She wants similar amenities installed throughout Zachary.
She spearheaded an ordinance passed last year requiring pedestrian and bike paths in new developments.
“All that eats up property,” she said. “That’s sort of a roundabout way of controlling growth.”
Her opponent is Vincent Cimino, a 41-year-old Republican who fears Zachary’s growth “could get out of control if done in a haphazard fashion.”
The city Police Department’s budget and employees are “stretched out to the max,” said Cimino, a former military police officer who is now a sales manager for KeyTrak. The police need “a champion on that City Council that is making sure that they have the kind of resources they need,” he said.
That is important, he said, because crime tends to increase as cities grow. Cimino also wants to implement a more restrictive development code so council members have greater power to veto proposals they suspect aren’t up to par.
“I’m not going to be some developer’s puppet that just rubber-stamps everything that comes across so we can say, ‘Oh, we’re growing. That’s good, right?’ ” Cimino said.
District 4
Stephanie McKnight Cain and Hunter Landry are vying for the council seat Republican Ben Cavin has held since 2014. Cavin is not seeking another term.
“I would like to enhance services for the elderly and attract more businesses to the city, especially affordable restaurants,” said Cain, 63, a Democrat.
A retired advertising manager at Southern University, Cain has worked with the East Baton Rouge Parish mayor-president’s youth initiatives and the governor’s minority affairs programs.
She said she would prioritize public safety and minimizing traffic and flooding risk.
“My focus is not just on one particular district, but I believe in working with city officials to be concerned about the entire community,” she said.
Landry, 33, a Republican, is a member of the Zachary Planning and Zoning Commission. He said he is following the city’s ongoing effort to rewrite the development code with interest.
“My choosing to run at this time was largely based in that,” he said. “If I win this position, I will literally get a hand in writing the book on future development and hopefully take some steps that will protect the people of Zachary from future possible issues.”
As a world history teacher at Zachary High School, Landry said he could help foster a closer relationship between the city and school system, which is a main driver of Zachary’s population growth.
District 5
Tommy Womack, a 54-year-old Democrat seeking a third term, wants to find a way to fix MacHost Road if voters reject the parish’s MoveBR tax proposal — which would pay for the project — in November.
MacHost Road is owned by the parish, not the city, which “kind of hamstrings me,” said Womack, who lives on the narrow two-lane road. But “it’s a road that’s just got to get repaired. … We have had some folks seriously maimed and killed on that road.”
Womack, a maintenance and outage planner at Georgia-Pacific, said he also would try to spur more economic activity in his district on the more rural eastern side of Zachary. That has proved difficult because the area has less traffic.
He said he helped the city get two $800,000 state grants for water system improvements, mostly in low-income neighborhoods in his district.
Opposing Womack is Lael Montgomery, a 44-year-old addiction counselor who believes infrastructure “isn’t growing with the population,” particularly in his district.
“I feel like District 5 has been ignored for a long time,” said Montgomery, a Democrat.
More preventive maintenance is needed, Montgomery said, so rainwater drains properly. He is concerned about the potential for another August 2016-like flood, which affected parts of Zachary.
Montgomery wants to raise police salaries to boost morale and provide cultural awareness training for officers.
Montgomery said he also would look into offering more community outreach programs, especially for youth, and getting the Capital Area Transit System to run bus routes in Zachary.