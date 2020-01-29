Tina Fletcher has been named materials management director at Lane Regional Medical Center, responsible for procuring merchandise and managing inventory to maximize pricing discounts and ensure appropriate stock levels for the hospital.
A resident of Zachary, Fletcher has more than 20 years of materials management experience, according to a news release. Prior to this position she was the purchasing agent at Classic Industrial.
“I am very excited about my future with Lane Regional Medical Center. I pride myself in being flexible and adaptable and I look forward to this opportunity,” Fletcher said.
A graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University, Fletcher has been married for 19 years. She has two children.