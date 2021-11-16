Stephen King’s Pennywise clown channeled by a pumpkin garnered chills and second looks as it was named the spookiest entry in the Lane Regional Medical Center Great Pumpkin Decorating Contest.
The creepy gourd was crafted by employees of floor 1 South.
More than 300 ballots were casts for the entries that remained on display until Nov. 5.
Other winners were most inspirational, Lane OB/GYN; funniest, Labor & Delivery; most original, Central Sterile Processing, and overall fan favorite, Surgery/OR.