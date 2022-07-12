Girl Scouts from the Zachary Troop 10346 met at the Companion Animal Alliance of Baton Rouge on June 18 to donate some of their cookie profits.
Every year, the troop identifies a group to share their profits with. The girls said they love animals and thought what better way than to provide for those animals being cared for at the shelter.
Companion Animal Alliance is a nonprofit Baton Rouge animal shelter that was formed in 2010 to increase the save rate. The organization cares for thousands of animals each year including cats, dogs, horses, wildlife and exotic animals.
During the visit, Morgan Talluto, of Companion Animal Alliance, gave the troop, along with co-leaders Amanda Stein and Layne Langley, a tour.
The group received a behind-the-scenes look at how the shelter is run, including where surgeries are held. The troop saw many dogs and cats available for adoption and fostering, and the girls were able to play with some of the cats and dogs.
A highlight of the visit was holding 6-week-old puppies.