The annual Zachary Christmas parade, a gift from the Zachary business community to the surrounding area, follows a theme each year that helps foster unity in the holiday celebration, said Taylor Watts, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce.
Zachary channeled the spirit of Bedford Falls, the fictional town from Frank Capra’s "It’s a Wonderful Life," during its 2019 celebration. “We have chosen 'It’s a Wonderful Life' as our theme because of the real and sentiment similarities of this moment,” Watts said.
Two businessmen, Jack Burk and Phil Stagg, led an effort in 1973 to bring back the Zachary Christmas parade traditions of the 1940s and '50s. “Burk, a board member of the Zachary Chamber of Commerce was our George Bailey,” Taylor said, referencing the main character of the holiday movie. “He felt other business leaders, like himself, believed in Zachary and believed in the magic of a small-town Christmas.”
The Bank of Zachary brought the theme to life by recreating a scene from Bailey Brothers Building and Loan Association complete with the buzzkill old man Bailey frowning in his rocking chair. The elder Bailey was portrayed by Bank of Zachary Chief Operating Officer Russell Blanchard, who is the incoming president of the Chamber of Commerce.
Another reference to the movie was entered by The Animal Center float that was a street scene from “Bedford Paws.”
Watts said the 2019 Zachary Christmas Parade featured more than 70 entries including marching bands, dancing groups, floats and equestrians. Mayor David Amrhein and the City Council representatives lead the parade followed by other elected officials, businesses, churches, and schools.
Parade distinctions were given to Z Cutz Grounds Maintenance, Best Creative Float Entry; Pelican State Credit Union, Best Riding Entry; Zachary High School Marching Band, Best Marching Entry; and St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church and School, Best Overall Entry. The children of St. Patrick’s rang their bells for the entire parade route in reference to the movie’s reminder “every time a bell rings, an angel gains its wings.”
The panel of judges were Roy Adams, District 62 State Representative; Brandy Westmoreland, Zachary Community School Board; Brandon Noel, past City Council member; and Terrie Johnson, Chamber board member and business leader.