Members of the Zachary Rotary Club recently toured the new fire station on La. 64 and Plank Road.
Fire Chief Kimble said the newly staffed firehouse will allow quicker response time for fires and medical emergencies on the east side of the city. Station 83 serves as one of four for the City of Zachary.
In 2020, Zachary announced that the Zachary Fire Department earned a Class 1 rating from the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana. Chief Kimble informed the Rotarians that as a result, businesses and homeowners potentially received a reduction in their insurance premiums. Zachary joins 10 Louisiana cities with this highest classification.