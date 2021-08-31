The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Aug. 20-26:
Taylor Baron: 29; 4000 McHugh Road., No. 93, Zachary; domestic abuse battery
Tiah Bradley: 31; 4123 Cherry St., Zachary; fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
William Constantine: 40; 4627 41st St., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Deondrae Green: 23; 3522 E. Central Ave., Zachary; domestic abuse battery, simple kidnapping and violation of protective orders
Omar Walker: 24; 20051 Old Scenic Highway, No. 2507, Zachary; domestic abuse battery
Londia Weatherspoon: 56; 6364 Flag St., Baton Rouge; theft
John Wrights: 25; 5506 E. Central Ave., Zachary; resisting an officer and simple criminal damage to property