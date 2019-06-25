ZACHARY — The developer of a subdivision proposed for 65 acres off Plank Road ran into another delay Tuesday after the Zachary City Council couldn’t muster enough votes to either approve or deny a site plan.
The subdivision is Adalyn Trails, which would have 35 lots, and the plan has already undergone revisions. It was recommended for approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission, which discussed the matter earlier this month.
The original plan, which called for 110 lots and was paired with a request to rezone the land to a classification allowing smaller lots sizes, was scrapped after the city council rejected the zoning change in March. The updated plan conforms to the existing residential estate zoning classification.
But the potential for additional houses — regardless of what size lots they sit on — to increase drainage woes in the area drew several comments from people in the standing-room-audience. Many live in the nearby Millwood Creek subdivision, which is notorious for flooding problems.
When Councilman Lael Montgomery asked about those concerns, Project Engineer Geoff Wilson responded: “I can’t fix nor will this harm that.”
Wilson said Adalyn Trails would have a retention pond designed to handle a 100-year flood.
“His pond is going to help a lot of that area,” city Public Works Director Chris Davezac added. So will the Comite River diversion canal once it is built, he said.
In the meantime, residents of the area say they regularly contend with standing water in their yards when it rains. Some brought photos with them and said they are nervous about the prospect of new houses pushing more water onto their land and putting additional stress on infrastructure.
Councilman Hunter Landry said he understands those concerns, but motioned to approve the plan. Because it met all the requirements of the development code, “we really don’t have a legal leg to stand on if we say no,” he said.
No one seconded Landry’s motion, causing it to fail. Montgomery then made a motion to deny the plan, which also failed for lack of a second.
Mayor David Amrhein said the developer can bring the plan back to the council at a later meeting.
Also on Tuesday, the council tabled a site plan for the proposed Wicker Place subdivision and a related request to rezone land on W.J. Wicker Road because the developer asked for time to make revisions.
The developer’s request to rezone the 51-acre site for smaller lots didn’t sit well with Wicker Road residents when the items were discussed at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting earlier this month.
The current plan for Wicker Place calls for 114 homes to be built according to the rules for the residential suburban zoning category. The site — and much of that part of Zachary — is now zoned as residential estate.
The council could take up the items again as soon as its July 23 meeting.
But if major modifications — such as changing the shape or number of lots — are made to the subdivision plan, it would have to go back to the Planning and Zoning Commission before being considered by the council. That’s because those sorts of revisions could change the impact on infrastructure in the area, said Steve Villavasso, of the Villavasso and Associates firm, which does planning work for the city.
The earliest the Planning and Zoning Commission could hear a new plan would be in September, said city Planning Director Marlon Lemond.
Also, at the request of the applicant, the council tabled a bid to rezone 11 acres on Lower Zachary Road from residential estate to residential urban. A developer told the Planning and Zoning Commission earlier this month he wants to the build four-plexus and condominiums there.