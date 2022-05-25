Zachary High School has a long tradition of band excellence on the field and stage. The day before the band standouts crossed the graduation stage, many of them celebrated Band Signing Day and announced their commitments to college bands across the state and nation.
The best of the best from high school bands can secure scholarships and awards that will further their music careers while helping to earn college degrees. Graduating seniors Mariah Alexander, Kelsey Doerr, Reese Hughes, Miles Lewis, Catherine Norris, and Elijah Trosclair celebrated their decisions during a May 19 ceremony.
Two students will follow the gold traditions with the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles and the LSU Golden Band from Tigerland. A Zachary standout will march with the Southern University Human Jukebox, and two Zachary students have committed to the Demons of Northwestern University. In perhaps the longest march away from home, one graduate has committed to Tennessee State University.
The band program proved worthy of group and individual honors in the 2021-2022 school year. Both the Lab Band and the Jazz Ensemble earned Superior Sweepstakes awards at the Bill Evans Jazz Festival.
The Concert Band received a Superior Sweepstakes at the District 4 Large Ensemble Music Performance Assessment.
Two of those students, Miles Lewis and Mariah Alexander, were among four Zachary High students selected for the 2022 All-State Jazz Ensemble, the first time since 1985. All four were also named Academic All-State for having a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Donny Alexander, jazz band director, and Jason Venable, band director, were on hand to laud the signees with their families and supporters.