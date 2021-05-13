Posh Pop has cornered the Zachary Farmers Market despite the partners being both new to the business world and fairly new to the entire world.
Bailey McCallister, 11, and her younger sister Harper McCallister, 8, are co-owners of Posh Pop Gourmet Popcorn and can be found at their booth offering samples and engaging customers during the Saturday morning market.
Their mother, Ebony McCallister, said the girls take an active role in getting the fancy popcorn prepared and packaged, and Bailey’s role includes in-person marketing and ringing up the sales.
The Zachary Farmers Market, located behind Zachary City Hall at the HugYourPeople Park at Lee Street, is open from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday.