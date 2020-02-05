Lane Regional Medical Center is holding several health events in February.
From 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Feb. 13, take advantage of free blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol screenings in the Lane Regional Medical Center Staff Development Classroom, 6300 Main St., Zachary. Call (225) 658-4587 for more information.
From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Feb. 13 attend the “Ask the Doctor” Lunch-n-Learn in the Lane Regional Medical Center Staff Development Classroom, 6300 Main St., Zachary.
Cardiologist Nayan Agarwal, of Cardiovascular Institute of the South, will talk about Heart Health and Aging. Lunch will be provided. Call (225) 400-1274 to register.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 27, participate in free cancer screenings at Lane Cancer Center, 6180 Main St., Suite A, Zachary. Free skin cancer and prostate cancer examinations will be conducted by experienced providers. Colorectal cancer screening kits will be available for the public to pick up and use at home. Results will be mailed to participants. Screenings provided in partnership with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Call (225) 215-1234 for information.