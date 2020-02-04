It was dusty in the arena and fence metal squealed as gates opened and closed Saturday, as various animals were brought in and out of pens in preparation for the 2020 South Central District Livestock Show.
Sponsored by LSU Agricultural Center at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, the show welcomed hundreds of livestock student competitors Friday and Saturday. Winners of area parish shows in January were invited to participate in this exhibition.
Those garnering top awards move on to the state livestock show, so the pressure was on fourth graders through high school seniors who are members of the 4-H Club or National FFA Organization. The regional show included students from Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes.
It’s the same for advisers like Melissa Brumbaugh with the East Baton Rouge Parish contingent of Zachary. She felt the stress of the day, but was excited as she waved away the dust and prepared the arena for show time.
Brumbaugh watched as students herd their animals into pens and stalls, comb them and clip them and make sure their own Western wear clothes are ready for the competition. Some of them show lambs or chickens, others goats and cows. As the agriscience teacher and FFA at Zachary High School, she is proud of what all her regional show students have accomplished.
“Some of them show two animals, not just one. In our club, we have a total of 154 participants this year, and we are so proud of the six presenters we’ve taught,” Brumbaugh said. “Kids get involved in this because they like the animals, then they realize there’s more to it — responsibility and animal care and a work ethic. No matter where they go, these skills transfer into the real world.”
That includes learning about parliamentary procedure for meetings, good citizenship, sportsmanship, presentation and much more. “If they have that good work ethic and character and have to get up no matter what the weather to take care of the animals, that transfers into their jobs and lives as they get older.” Brumbaugh said. “In addition, we have gardens, so they learn about planting, harvesting and different ways of cooking what they grow. We teach them from farm-to-table. It also includes animal genetics, nutrition and overall care, as well as responsibility and good showmanship.”
Most surprising to the students, she has found, is that these skills — even math — relate not only to agricultural careers but to all professions. Those that go down the agricultural path after high school may attend LSU and pursue jobs in veterinary or crop science or with the USDA and area farm bureaus. The program has even opened up a new world for students with special needs.
“They can do everything, as well — show animals, care for them, go out in the mornings and take care of the chickens and other aspects of care,” Brumbaugh said. “Some people think they can’t handle it, but they do really well.”
All students learn the difference between a fertilized egg, peering through the eggshell for telltale signs using a light, and the shell of an unfertilized egg, as sold in grocery stores; how to pick up chickens by their legs or lead a pig on a walk or for show; and the mixture of protein feeds needed for animals.
They learn other interesting facts about animals, too. It can run from public speaking to how often an animal needs to be fed or walked and related techniques. And there’s no shortage of fresh eggs at the school, thanks to the chickens they raise on site.
One of those students is Laryn Bunch, a 15-year-old 10th grader at Zachary High School. She’s been the area FFA club for two years, but it’s her first year showing sheep.
“I joined because I enjoy learning about agriculture and helping animals. At home, we foster a lot of puppies that need homes, so it’s fun for me whether they are big or little,” said Bunch, who’s also a cross-country runner. “For sure, it’s a learning experience learning the different ways sheep think that differs from humans. They are very flock-oriented, so they kind of act like a dog. I love them so much because I spend so much time with them. I bonded with them, but the sheep not so much with me — they’re just livestock.
“Every day, rain or shine, I take care of the animals. I take care of Rosie and Ramsey during my Ag hour and feed them, work with them, clean up their stalls and wash them. Right now they eat a sweet seed with a molasses base and grains to help their growth. I take care of them. It’s definitely a big commitment, and it’s taught me a lot about responsibility.”
After feeding time, Bunch may clip the sheep’s hooves or walk them around the grassy area. Sometimes the process ends up with her on the ground when they jump a fence and knock her over — albeit gently. It’s all worth it, though, she said. She just wishes the program had more exposure to other people. “Some people may think it’s boring, but it fits into our daily lives. People don’t know that,” she said.
Her mom Joey Bunch (dad is Bryan) said it’s been good for her daughter to get involved. The family has always had cats and dogs but never anything bigger until now. Still, as a student, she spends a couple of hours a day with the sheep, taking extra trips before and after school. Now she wants to be a livestock veterinarian, which is difficult to find in the area.
“East Baton Rouge Parish just isn’t into livestock or no longer a farming community like they used to be,” mom said. “We live in a subdivision, so this is a great opportunity for her. She’s grown during the program and become more mature. She takes ownership of the lambs and does things on her own without being told.”
That hard work and dedication paid off at the district livestock show, with Bunch walking away with first place in her class for a ewe plus second place in weight class and third place for Senior Showmanship for her wether (male lamb).
Kelsi Atkinson, 15, is in the 10th grade and participates in the same club. She’s made many friends in the program, including Bunch. And mom and dad, Kim Allgood and Kelly Atkinson of Zachary, are proud of her.
Her area of interest is cows, and she showed a Jersey and Brahman crossbreed at the regional show. The cow has black fur, but once shaved for the exhibition a red color comes out in her fur. Atknson shaves the dairy cow for the show, leaving a bit of fur on the spine called a topline and leaving the bottom of the tail fluffy.
“It’s my second year as a member, but my first show,” Atkinson said. “Being in the arena was kind of nerve-racking at first because I’d never done it before.” She showed the cow, which didn’t always comply during training and would jerk her head around and walk in circles. “I got her calm. Cattle raising is so difficult because they are so stubborn. It’s a lot to do to take care of an animal, but it’s a lot of fun, too,” she said.
When Maggie, a seven-month-old, tall heifer, doesn’t want to cooperate, Atkinson slowly calms her down and begins the show training again. Once the trainer scared the four-legged beast because it didn’t want to put on a halter, and it jumped the fence and ran behind the house. It took Atkinson, her mom and a neighbor to help wrangle the cow back to the pen.”
Brahman breeds are for beef and Jersey cows produce milk, so she is not sure if Maggie will give milk or not as a crossbreed. But good or bad, Atkinson enjoys taking care of her animal. And she also enjoys the program and the friends she’s made at the school. “My teacher, Miss B, is always there for us and has our back and jokes and makes it fun,” she said. “For instance, we didn’t have a trailer to get to the show and she helped us work with someone who did to borrow it. At the school, we have gardens and chickens, goats and lambs and rabbits. And we do parties and tallgate events. It’s like a family there.”
Maggie missed her “sister” while she was away, though – a little calf she looks after. But the cow walked away with a ribbon for third place in showmanship and then another division recognition.
For more information about the Zachary FFA or the program and its counterpart, the 4-H Cub, contact Brumbaugh at (225) 454-5587.