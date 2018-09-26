Menus subject to change.
Lower elementary grades may not serve fish and seafood.
Prekindergarten through eighth grade
Thursday
Breakfast: Assorted cereal, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Barbecue chicken, baked beans, steamed spinach, fruit choices, wheat roll
Friday
Breakfast: Mini pancakes, sausage patty, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza or cheese pizza, marinara sauce, mixed vegetables, tossed salad with dressing, fruit choices, brownie bites
Monday
Breakfast: Assorted cereal, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Hot dogs with chili, sweet potato tots/fries, broccoli, fruit choices
Tuesday
Breakfast: Pancake, sausage patty, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Beefy nacho with cheese, refried beans, salsa cup, lettuce/tomato cup, corn cobbett, fruit
Wednesday
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, hash brown tots, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Hamburger, french fries, lettuce/tomato/pickle cup, tomato/cucumber salad, fruit choice
Oct. 4
Breakfast: Oatmeal, biscuit, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Spaghetti with meatballs, tossed salad with dressing, Italian cut beans, fruit choices, garlic toast
High School
Thursday
Breakfast: French toast, sausage, cereal, yogurt, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Taco soup, corn, fruit choice, milk, salsa, jalapeños, sour cream
Friday
Breakfast: Honey buns, bacon, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Grilled cheese, tator tots, tomato and cucumber salad, fruit choice, milk
Monday
Breakfast: Grits, biscuits, sausage, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken tenders, macaroni and cheese, California blend vegetables, tossed salad, fruit choice, rolls, milk
Tuesday
Breakfast: Waffles, bacon, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Lasagna broccoli, tossed salad, fruit choice, garlic rolls, milk
Wednesday
Breakfast: Oatmeal, eggs, toast, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken chunks/brown gravy, rice, sweet potatoes, tossed salad, fruit choice, rolls, milk
Oct. 4
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, hash browns, cereal, yogurt, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Baked chicken, loaded mashed potatoes, tossed salad, fruit choice, roll, milk