Menus subject to change.

Lower elementary grades may not serve fish and seafood.

Prekindergarten through eighth grade

Thursday

Breakfast: Assorted cereal, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Barbecue chicken, baked beans, steamed spinach, fruit choices, wheat roll

Friday

Breakfast: Mini pancakes, sausage patty, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza or cheese pizza, marinara sauce, mixed vegetables, tossed salad with dressing, fruit choices, brownie bites

Monday

Breakfast: Assorted cereal, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Hot dogs with chili, sweet potato tots/fries, broccoli, fruit choices

Tuesday

Breakfast: Pancake, sausage patty, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Beefy nacho with cheese, refried beans, salsa cup, lettuce/tomato cup, corn cobbett, fruit

Wednesday

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, hash brown tots, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Hamburger, french fries, lettuce/tomato/pickle cup, tomato/cucumber salad, fruit choice

Oct. 4

Breakfast: Oatmeal, biscuit, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Spaghetti with meatballs, tossed salad with dressing, Italian cut beans, fruit choices, garlic toast

High School

Thursday

Breakfast: French toast, sausage, cereal, yogurt, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Taco soup, corn, fruit choice, milk, salsa, jalapeños, sour cream

Friday

Breakfast: Honey buns, bacon, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Grilled cheese, tator tots, tomato and cucumber salad, fruit choice, milk

Monday

Breakfast: Grits, biscuits, sausage, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken tenders, macaroni and cheese, California blend vegetables, tossed salad, fruit choice, rolls, milk

Tuesday

Breakfast: Waffles, bacon, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Lasagna broccoli, tossed salad, fruit choice, garlic rolls, milk

Wednesday

Breakfast: Oatmeal, eggs, toast, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken chunks/brown gravy, rice, sweet potatoes, tossed salad, fruit choice, rolls, milk

Oct. 4

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, hash browns, cereal, yogurt, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Baked chicken, loaded mashed potatoes, tossed salad, fruit choice, roll, milk

View comments