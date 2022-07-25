Family and Zachary ties run deep for Southern coach Brittney Williams
Editor's Note: Finding local sports topics over the summer can sometimes be a difficult task, as no one is in school and everyone is preparing for the next season. Fortunately, there are three incredible women from Zachary that are leading major college athletic programs that have a story to tell from when they competed at the collegiate level, paid their dues and now find themselves leading major college athletic programs.
Southern University second year softball coach Brittney Williams comes from a sports family. Williams’ sisters were student-athletes at LSU and her brother was a student-athlete at Belhaven University. Her eldest sister, Tyra Perry, is the current head softball coach at the University of Illinois; more on her next week.
Coming to the Bluff last year was a homecoming for her parents as well, as both were Southern University graduates. Her dad, Vincent Perry, starred as the quarterback for ZHS and won multiple district titles in football and basketball coaching at Northwestern Middle School and volleyball at Zachary High. Brittney will tell you that her mother ran track and claims that the family speed came from the maternal side.
Before taking the job at Southern, Williams was the head coach at East Ascension High School for two years. She coached at Zachary High School for three years before that and helped the team reach the state championship game two out of three years she was with ZHS.
“I started as a volunteer coach, and we had some rough seasons but built it up and took it to another level,” Williams said. Of her experience at Zachary, Williams commented that “I am incredibly thankful to the teachers and staff at Zachary that gave me my first coaching opportunity.”
Williams grew up in Zachary and fondly remembers “winning the Zachary Little League softball tournament when I was eight and pitching.” She followed dad to Northeast High School, where she was the valedictorian and senior class president.
From Northeast, Williams went to Western Kentucky University to earn two degrees and play softball. As a Hilltopper, Williams was a four-year letterman on the WKU softball team where she was an Academic All-American and named outstanding graduate student.
As a player, Williams indicated that growing up she watched her sisters and the other girls on the LSU softball team and was inspired. She knew she wanted to be a coach when she was volunteering at ZHS and “listened to young players who wanted to go where I had been and play in college and being able to teach them one small thing and see them have improvement.” In college Williams was inspired by her outfield coach Auriel Jenkins, a pro player at the time. “Coach Jenkins pulled the greatness out of me and would not let me be satisfied with just being good,” Williams said.
Further inspiration to coach came from — you guessed it — dad. “Seeing him interact with former players at Walmart that he had not seen in years and just the depth of those positive relationships was powerful.” These and other experiences helped Williams “learn to build relationships to help build the player.” The importance of relationships is reflected in her coaching philosophy: “Coach out of love. Let them know that they are loved and that I truly want to make them better.”
There are high expectations leading a college softball team. Williams reflected, “I believe God does not give you more than you can bear, and I know he will equip me to deal with the situation.”
Williams said it's a privilege to be a role model and inspiration for young African American girls. "When I played travel-ball growing up I was the only one like me on my team. I like letting people know that you can make it to the next level (college player and coach) no matter what.”
She is entering her second year as the head softball coach at Southern University. Year one the Jags went 16-34 and 11-13 in conference play, which was an improvement from 2021, when the Jags went 12-26. One of the first things Williams did when arriving at Southern was put an emphasis on local talent. Before her arrival there were less than a handful of girls from Louisiana suiting up for the Jaguars. That number has doubled in the short time she has been at Southern. For the upcoming season Williams indicated that, though there will be many new faces, “we still will expect greatness.”
Williams emphasized the importance of supporting these athletes in person and encourages folks to take the short drive from Zachary and come see what they are building on the Bluff. “I look forward to seeing old friends in the stands,” Williams said.
Williams is married to Tasmin Williams, and they have three children: Marlee, Tia and Tasmin Williams II.