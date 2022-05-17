The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from May 6-12:
Jesse Brown III: 23; 5157 La. 19, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Marlon Burden: 47; 2419 Yerby Drive, Mobile, Alabama; battery of a dating partner — serious bodily injury and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
George Church: 40; 13939 Lee Anne Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Montrell Daniels: 24; 10209 Avenue M, Apt, 2, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Paula Jarreau: 48; 7427 Lindsly Lane, Ventress; theft
Nicholas Spann: 26; homeless; entry on or remaining after forbidden and flight from an officer
Dariyus Williams: 18; 4751 Scott St., Baker; possession of marijuana
Jarred Young: 23; 19191 Pride-Baywood Road, Greenwell Springs; charged with possession of marijuana