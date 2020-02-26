Candidate announcements due soon
Elections will be held April 4. People who have qualified as candidates in Baker races can send their announcements to zachary@theadvocate.com by March 6. Announcements should be limited to 350 words and must include name, age, party and education. A jpg color photo file can be included.
Chili Cook-off on its way in new location
The 6th annual Code Red Chili Cook-off is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 28, at its new location, the Zachary Historic Village. Visitors to the event will sample chili and salsa while cooking teams compete for cash prizes.
The Code Red Chili Cook-off competition is open to amateurs and professionals of all ages and offers companies, organizations and individuals the opportunity to compete. There are four competition categories for cash prizes: Best Red Chili, Best Salsa, People’s Choice Chili and People’s Choice Salsa. Entry fees range from $40-$60. Compete in one or all. The event is open to the public with free admission and parking.
Registration information and complete event details are available at LaneRMCFoundation.org. For information, contact Theresa Payment at tpayment@lanermc.org or (225) 658-6699.
Baker group seeks top citizen
The Baker Inter-Club Council is accepting nominations for the 2019 Citizen of the Year Award. Deadline is 6 p.m. March 9. Nominations should be mailed to 3809 Epperson St., Baker, LA 70714. Clubs and organizations interested in joining the Inter-Club Council should contact President Doris Alexander at (225) 778-0141 or (225) 326-9706.
Habitat accepting applications
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge is accepting applications through March 31 for the homeownership program. Applications can be accessed online at habitatbrla.org or in person at the Baton Rouge Habitat office, 6554 Florida Blvd., Suite 200. Applications also may be picked up in person at the two ReStore locations, 10300 Perkins Road or 4301 Airline Highway. Each application packet will include the application process, requirements for the program and income requirements (with minimum and maximum income based on family size needed to qualify). For information, visit the website or call (225) 927-6651.
Still missing
Welton "Wick" Pierce, 81, has been missing since Oct. 27. The family is offering a $2,500 reward. Pierce has gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen in a 2002 GMC 2500 Sierra with Louisiana license plate W144768. He was wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts and Crocs. Any information should be given to the Zachary Police Department at (225) 654-9393.