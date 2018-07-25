Hunter Crowder comes home to Zachary
In the wild, there are natural enemies like the snake and the mongoose, the dog and the cat, and the lion and the antelope. In football there are no two greater enemies than the offensive and defensive linemen.
Defensive linemen tend to believe that God created the defensive line position for big guys who were superior athletes and could make plays, unlike their offensive line nemesis. Offensive linemen take a more cerebral tact and believe that they are smarter than defensive linemen because they can remember the snap count and who they are supposed to block.
Enter new Zachary High School defensive line coach Hunter Crowder. Crowder played offensive line for coach Bob Howell at Zachary from 2004 to 2007 and made All-District, All-Metro, and Class 4A All-State in 2007. His teams at Zachary made the playoffs each year and were part of the resurgence of Zachary football.
From Zachary, he went to Louisiana College where he started for two years for the Wildcats and earned a degree in math education. At Louisiana College, he played with the same starting five on the offensive line for two years.
“Our line had the same five, and we knew each other well and had great chemistry together” Crowder said.
When Crowder graduated in 2012, he wanted to move back to the area, if possible, to Zachary. Though there was not a space available on the Zachary staff at that time, then head coach Neil Weiner made some calls and helped him get a job with David Oliver at St. Amant. Oliver, a former offensive lineman himself, turned over the offensive line to Crowder in 2012 “on a trial basis over the summer.” His summer trial was a tremendous success, and Crowder coached the Gators offensive line through the 2017 season.
This spring, home came a-calling.
Crowder said, “I always wanted to get back to Zachary if the opportunity came. It just happened, and I made the move. I’m home. My wife is a Zachary graduate. Our families still live in Zachary and life is a whole lot easier with everyone in one place.”
Crowder is married to the former Danielle Betz, has two daughters, Ruby and Elliana, and is glad to be home.
Crowder will now be relied on to develop and coach his mortal enemies, the defensive line. If you saw any of the May spring practices you might have noticed an additional level of chipiness in the air as Crowder’s defensive linemen competed against his former offensive line coach and mentor Jason Davis’ offensive line. About Davis, Crowder gushes with respect, “It was a pleasure playing for him. I enjoy working with him. He was and is a mentor. I don’t look at it as us competing against each other but us both making each other’s units better.”
He has an innovative philosophy for coaching defensive line play. “I know what I had trouble with as a player and coach on the offensive line and those are the things that I am trying to teach to the defensive linemen.”
To supplement that philosophy Crowder indicated that “I’m constantly researching the position and learning new techniques. I try to make it as simple as possible so they can make reads and play fast.”
The 2018 Zachary defensive line and senior Caleb Jackson in particular, has coach Crowder excited. “Caleb has a strong desire to be good. The other kids feed off his energy. He is self-motivated, and he wants to be great.”
He was also pleased with the improvement of senior Hunter Bell, and junior Charles Selders and Elijah Hayes. “They are coming around and getting better,” Crowder said.
Crowder enjoys coaching with the defensive staff and indicated he often uses coach Johnny Nagle and defensive coordinator Steven Thomas as a sounding board and for coaching tips. “It’s nice to have resources that know what they are doing and can give you really good advice. All the coaches have made me feel welcome” Crowder explained.
About head coach David Brewerton, Crowder said, “I’ve only coached under guys who played offensive line by coincidence, but I feel like they make the best head coaches. I like coach Brew a lot. He does a great job. I love that he lets the assistant coaches coach. He has a heck of a track record. I’m learning a lot from him and I’m trying to do a great job for him. It has been a great experience”
On the 2018 version of the Zachary Broncos Crowder said, “I’m excited about where the program is going.”
Zachary soccer makes finals of Baton Rouge Soccer Association Varsity Tournament
The Zachary boys varsity team competed in 7-on-7 soccer over the summer and concluded the season with a run in the Baton Rouge Soccer Association Varsity tournament on July 14-15 at Burbank Park in Baton Rouge.
The boys were coached by Scott Gee.
The Broncos beat St. Michaels (5-4) in the quarterfinals, defeated Parkview Baptist in the semifinals (3-2 in sudden death). The boys' run ended in the finals, where they lost to Episcopal 3-1.