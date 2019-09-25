The Rotary Club of Zachary is seeking nominations for its Zachary Citizen of the Year award.

Nominees should be residents of Zachary who exhibit the following characteristics:

  • Resident whose life is consistent with the philosophy of Rotary, “Service above Self”
  • Resident who volunteers and is active in the community and civic organizations
  • Has contributed to the community on a consistent basis
  • Resident who has touched the lives of other residents
  • Resident who may have represented Zachary or the interests of Zachary on a state or national level
  • Resident who has made contributions to the community above and beyond his or her job or position
  • Resident who displays characteristics of leadership, compassion, strong moral character and a desire to make Zachary a better place to live,

To nominate someone, submit in writing a brief outline of the accomplishments of the nominee to one of the following:

Nominations will close the first week of October.

