The Rotary Club of Zachary is seeking nominations for its Zachary Citizen of the Year award.
Nominees should be residents of Zachary who exhibit the following characteristics:
- Resident whose life is consistent with the philosophy of Rotary, “Service above Self”
- Resident who volunteers and is active in the community and civic organizations
- Has contributed to the community on a consistent basis
- Resident who has touched the lives of other residents
- Resident who may have represented Zachary or the interests of Zachary on a state or national level
- Resident who has made contributions to the community above and beyond his or her job or position
- Resident who displays characteristics of leadership, compassion, strong moral character and a desire to make Zachary a better place to live,
To nominate someone, submit in writing a brief outline of the accomplishments of the nominee to one of the following:
- Scott Buzhardt. sbuz80@bellsouth.net
- Mack Lea, mleadvm@cox.net
- Danette Castello, danette@castelloagency.com
- Heather Prejean, hprejean1@gmail.com
- Francis Nezianya, fneianya@msn.com
- Sharon Phillips, sharon.phillips@cityofzachary.org
- Barry Fisher, fisher_barry@bellsouth.net
Nominations will close the first week of October.