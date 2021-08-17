The Rev. Josh Milliron took over the head pastor position at Zachary United Methodist Church on July 1, following the retirement of the Rev. Ricky Willis from the ministry in April.
“You can call me Josh, Pastor Josh, Brother Josh, or whatever makes you feel most comfortable,” Milliron said. “My wife is Allison, and together we have two children, Shellie and William, who are both students at LSU. Our last name is pronounced 'mill–iron.' Our name has its origin in hydropower watermills. The mill iron is the central cylinder upon which a water wheel turns,” he said.
Josh Milliron has been in pastoral ministry for 21 years, most recently at First United Methodist Church in Amite. He received his B.A. from Centenary College in business, speech and religion; his master of divinity from Asbury Theological Seminary, and recently completed the five-year continuing education program in advancing pastoral leadership.
In a recent letter to members of the Zachary congregation, Josh Milliron said, “I grew up with extended family who are Baptist, Full Gospel/Pentecostal and Roman Catholic. Each of these Christian traditions have had some influence on my faith, but I am a convinced Methodist. I believe our United Methodist emphasis on holiness of heart and life and our approach to life and ministry that uses holy Scripture, tradition, reason, and experience is a much-needed expression of faith in our world.”
His wife, Allison Milliron, also has been called, trained and experienced in professional Christian ministry. She will serve as the church’s full-time director of children and youth ministries. Allison Milliron earned a master of divinity from Asbury Theological Seminary.
Zachary United Methodist Church is located at 4205 Church St., Zachary, next to Zachary High School. The church has served the Zachary community for 132 years. For information, contact the church office at (225) 654-2389, Josh Milliron at joshmilliron@gmail.com or Allison Milliron at allisonmilliron@gmail.com.