The Zachary boys basketball team rolled into the LHSAA 5A playoffs with a 21-6 record and 3 seed. After a playoff opening home win over Comeaux (69-56) the Broncos hosted the 14 seed East St. John Wildcats on March 2 at home in the Regional Round.
East St. John (23-7) handily defeated their first-round opponent Ruston by a score of 71-47, the winner moving on to face Northshore on the road in the quarterfinals round. At the time of writing the higher seed has won all of the 5A playoff matchups with one exception as the 2 seed West Monroe was defeated at home by the 31 seed Thibodaux by Northshore was another anomaly.
The first half would see the Broncos come out aggressive on defense but relatively tight on offense. East St. John would travel well, with the visiting stands at COVID-19 capacity. The Wildcats would open the game with a 3 pointer and extend the lead to 9 before Jordan DeCuir would slam in a seat-raising dunk to get the Broncos on the board. Baskets by Decuir and Geren Hayes would cut the lead, and the Broncos ended the first down 2 (9-11) after one.
The second period would see the teams trading baskets and ZHS coach Jon McClinton frequently went to his bench to provide fresh legs and pressure defense. A 3-point shot by Jeremiah Fisher tied the game, and McClinton called for the Broncos to pound the ball inside. Elijah Hill would oblige, driving to the goal and hitting one of two free throws to give the Broncos their first lead (14-13) with 3:38 left in the period.
East St. John would fight back and take a six-point lead into the half (16-22).
In the second half, East St. John would extend the lead to 9 before a layup and foul shot by Hayes would cut the lead to 6. The Broncos would fight back again and take the lead (30-29) at 2:42 in the third on two free throws by Jalen Bolden. The Wildcats would respond with a 3-point shot but from there it was all Broncos. A Hill reverse layup late in the period tied the score, and a subsequent free throw gave the Broncos a 35-34 lead after three.
The last frame saw the substitutions and pressure defense applied in the previous three periods begin to take their toll on the Wildcats. A Bolden put back extended the lead to 3, which was shortly followed by a layup by DeCuir and a dunk by Brandon Rogers to give the Broncos a 7 point lead.
Down the stretch the Broncos would make free throws to close out East St. John 55-44.
Three nights later on March 5 the Broncos would again be at home to face 11 seed Northshore in the quarterfinals. The Broncos would come out much faster and looser in the quarterfinal round to roll out to a 17-10 lead with 2:07 remaining in the first. Two buckets by Bolden would extend the lead 11 at the end of one (21-10).
The second period was all Broncos as DeCuir opened the frame with a resounding dunk and the lead kept growing and growing from there as the Broncos led by a wide margin at the break and extended the lead to 28 on a layup by Hayes with 5:16 left in the third period.
A 3-point shot by Michael Quiet and a put back goal by Bolden gave the Broncos a 52-25 lead at the end of three. The fourth quarter was more of the same as the home team fans took in a historic night. Northshore was able to cut the lead to 23 but got no closer as the Broncos advanced to the 5A semifinals with a 66-39 victory.
The Broncos will play district rival Walker in the semifinal round.
Another Bronco wrestling state champion
The ZHS boys track team broke the coronavirus-induced state title drought earlier in February, and the following Saturday Zachary crowned a new state champion.
Junior wrestler Ashton Freeman went into the Division 1 State Championship as the top seed in the 220-pound weight class after wrestling in the 285-pound weight class over a shortened wrestling season.
Freeman (14-0) was outstanding over both days (Feb. 26-27) of the tournament held at the River Center. On the first day he pinned his first three opponents in 27 seconds, 3:55, and 2:26.
Day two would start slightly tougher as he won a decision (9-2) over Brayden Laidlaw of Sulphur in the semifinals. The finals would go even longer as he outlasted Cole Baiamonte of Holy Cross in an ultimate tiebreaker (3 regular periods and 4 overtimes) to win 3-2.
Freeman is a junior with an opportunity to be a two-time state champion in 2022. Also placing for the Broncos were senior Osee Anderson (6th at 285), junior Cameron Walker (3rd at 195), junior Voltaire Sanders (6th at 145) and senior Dennis White (6th at 132).