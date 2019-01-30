Zachary soccer team celebrates Senior Night
The Zachary soccer team honored seniors J.J. Hantash, Dillon Patel, Cameron Marcelin, Aaron Meese, Josh Wall and Riley Porter during their last regular-season home game against Baton Rouge High on Jan. 22.
The game ended in a 2-2 tie. The Broncos scoring came on an own goal (Baton Rouge High players scored on themselves) and a goal by sophomore Jacob Agazzi. At the time of writing the Broncos were clinging to a power ranking of 24, which would put them on the road but in the Division I playoffs.
“This group of seniors is an eclectic one," head coach Adam Fevella said of his six seniors. "They have certainly put in the hard work, but they for sure did it their own kind of way.”
Broncos body-slam Bears in Senior Night duel
The Zachary Broncos wrestling team took on the eventual 2019 City Champion Catholic Bears on Jan. 23 at the Havoc House. The Broncos defeated the Bears 39-33. Winners for the Broncos included Lane White (120-pound weight class), Braden Brown (138), Joseph Elbert (152), Austin Landry (160), Caleb Mickelson, Wes Brady and Caleb Jackson.
The win was made even more important for the seven seniors (Landry, Brady, Mickelson, Elbert, Caleb Jackson, Chance Jackson and Rodney Dorsey) recognized before the match. All seniors that wrestled contributed to the win. With the score tied before the last match, senior captain Caleb Mickelson’s pin in 1:20 put the home crowd into a frenzy.
On Jan. 25-26, the Broncos finished third at the Baton Rouge City Wrestling Championships held at Catholic High School. The City Wrestling meet featured 17 teams from the Baton Rouge area with teams from Ascension, Livingston and West Baton Rouge joining the private and public schools in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Top placers for the Broncos included: Ashton Hull (fourth at 113), Chance Jackson (fourth at 138), Jacob Wallis (third at 145), Joseph Elbert (fifth at 152), Austin Landry (fourth at 160), Darrien Batiste (fifth at 170), Caleb Mickelson (first at 182), Caleb Daigle (fourth at 195), Wes Brady (first at 220) and Caleb Jackson (second at 285). Senior Caleb Mickelson was named the outstanding wrestler of the tournament for the upper weight classes and scored pins in 25 sec, 3 minutes, and 42 seconds in the finals.
With his win at 220 pounds, Wes Brady became only the second Bronco in the history of the tournament to win three City titles (2017, 2018 and 2019), joining Devin Payne (2003, 2004 and 2005) as a previous three-time winner.
This is the highest team place for the Broncos at the City meet since 2005 and the highest point total for Zachary in their history of participation.
The wrestling team will take a break from competition but continue to train for the LHSAA Division I State Championship on Feb. 8-9 at the Century Link Center in Bossier City.
Upcoming Sports Schedule
ZHS Boys Basketball: Home vs. Walker on Friday, Feb. 1, and at Denham Springs, Feb. 5
ZHS Girls Basketball: At Walker on Friday, Feb. 1, and home vs. Denham Springs, Feb. 5
NMS Boys Basketball: Feb. 2-3, U-High Tournament at LSU, and Devall at home on Feb. 6
ZHS Indoor Track Team: Last Chance Indoor Qualifier on Feb. 2 at LSU
Wrestling: JV City Championship at Dutchtown, Feb. 1
ZHS Bowling: Zachary High has a boys bowling team, and the bowlers won their opening game against McKinley High School 27-0. The Zachary bowlers will take on East Ascension High School on Feb. 4 at All- Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.