Kaelyn Johnson was recently awarded the $5,000 Lane Volunteer Services Nursing Scholarship.
A 2021 honor roll graduate of Zachary High School, Johnson earned a 3.98 GPA in advanced course work, demonstrated leadership as a member of the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition and the National Student Leadership Conference, worked as an athletic trainer at ZHS, and represented the school’s varsity track and field team as a sprinter.
She was a member of ZHS’ Beta Club, Key Club, Future Business Leaders of America and the National Honors Society.
Her community involvement included volunteering with Project C.U.R.E., Active for Autism and LSU concessions.
She is the daughter of Yashica and Patrick Johnson. She is attending Baton Rouge Community College and plans to enroll in the Our Lady of the Lake program to pursue her nursing career as a labor and delivery or pediatric nurse.
The Lane Volunteer Services Scholarship is open to high school students who plan to pursue a career in nursing and attend an accredited Louisiana program. For information on the 2022 scholarship requirements and entry deadlines, email tpayment@lanermc.org or call (225) 658-6699.