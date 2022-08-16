The Zachary Rotary Club held its installation ceremony for 2022-2023 president and board members Aug. 4 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary.
A Hawaiian-themed dinner was held. LT Dupre officiated the oaths of office.
