The Zachary Community School District will begin paying for the benefits of three police officers who work in the city’s schools under a contract approved Tuesday at the district's school board meeting.
The move will free up enough funds for the Zachary Police Department to hire two or three more officers and step up street patrols, Police Chief David McDavid told the board.
Until now, the school district has only paid the salary of three school resource officers, who are stationed at Zachary High School, Northwestern Middle School and Copper Mill Elementary School.
The contract approved Tuesday calls for the school system to pay the city $228,744 for this school year. The police department won't have to cover the officers’ benefits anymore, but will continue to pay for their equipment and vehicle expenses.
In addition to the resource officers, the contract provides six crossing guards for a cost of $27,000.
The vote comes as the Zachary district looks for ways to make its campuses safer in the wake of recent deadly school shootings elsewhere. Superintendent Scott Devillier said resource officers play a vital role in keeping Zachary’s schools safe and it's important to reward their efforts.
“Those three people are on the campuses every day,” Devillier said. He said the resource officers often develop close relationships with students.
Also Tuesday, board members voted to update the district’s dress code to let students bring bulletproof backpacks to school. Body armor such as bulletproof vests remains prohibited.
The change brings the Zachary policy in line with a law permitting the backpacks that the Louisiana Legislature passed earlier this year.
The board also approved the results of an annual evaluation the board conducts on Devillier’s performance as superintendent. Devillier scored 3.64 out of a possible 4, said board President Marty Hughes.
“I think you’ve done an outstanding job,” Hughes told Devillier.