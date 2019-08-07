Rotary Club District 6200 Gov. Harold Domingue recently visited the Zachary Rotary Club, a news release said.
During his tenure as Rotary District 6200 governor, Domingue, who is a member of the Rotary Club of Lafayette, is required to make an official visit to each of the 50 Rotary clubs throughout the state.
Zachary Rotary President Brandy Westmoreland welcomed Domingue, who encouraged Rotarians to demonstrate the 2019-2020 theme “Rotary Connects The World.”
Rotary is built on connections. Through its distinct mission and structure, Rotary International provides a way to connect to our communities, to network professionally, and to build strong and lasting relationships, he said.
Domingue congratulated the Zachary Rotary Club for being the recipient of a Rotary International District Grant, which fund small-scale short-term activities. Each district club chooses the activities it will fund with these grants. The Zachary Rotary Club was awarded a $3,500 grant that will be used to help transform the Zachary Train Depot into a hands-on museum for children ages 5-12 years of age, as well as serve as a historical information site for adults.