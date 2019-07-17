An Allied force of more than 150,000 soldiers rushed the shores of Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944, in the assault that many credit with turning the tide of World War II.
Seventy-five years later, a group of Zachary teens walked the same shores and paraded through the surrounding communities in an emotional victory lap.
Zachary High senior Audrey Hanks, a four-year Junior ROTC cadet and unit leader, stood on the shore overwhelmed with emotion and a debt she knows a mere lifetime can't repay. “Both of my grandparents served in World War II (in the Pacific theater), and I wanted to honor their memory and help honor those who served beside them,” she said. “It was an honor for our school to be one of the chosen schools to go because only about 10 schools went. I feel it was a good life experience to look out on those graves and realize what immense sacrifices were given.”
Maj. Leslie Martin, JROTC leader at Zachary High School, led a delegation of 21 cadets and six adults to the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landing that gained a victory that became the turning point for World War II in Europe.
Martin explained that a small, select number of JROTC programs from across the nation participated in the events and programs in Normandy coordinated by an organization called Historic Programs.
Historic Programs is a not-for-profit organization tasked with remembering people, places and events that have shaped the world. In the past, this has included the fall of the Berlin Wall, the Bicentennial of the United States Constitution, and the recent World War II observations.
Historic Program contacted Martin 18 months before the event. “They received word that we might be a good candidate and the Zachary unit started making plans to participate,” he said.
Morale and motivation were high, but funding provided the biggest obstacle. The final cost was about $70,000 or about $3,000 for each student cadet. “We raised money through fundraisers and donations from sponsors,” Martin said.
The largest donation came from the Zachary Regional Veterans Park. The park is behind Lane Regional Medical Center, and the group associated with it donated $6,000 to the ZHS JROTC. “They came forward and wanted to help us out,” Martin said.
Martin also gave a large amount of the credit to a core group of parents who formed a fundraising committee and coordinated several of the fundraising events. “That was a tremendous amount of help,” he said.
The Zachary High students had almost a year to make connections to the 1944 event. Six months before leaving, Martin led an awareness and education plan for the cadets who planned to participate. Martin used a book by Steven Ambrose, a writer-historian. Each cadet had to do a presentation based on the book.
The readings and projects helped motivate and inspire Madeline Watts, a cadet starting her junior year. “We read this book about the history, and it helped me appreciate all that the people did for us. And I wanted to go there to give back to them, and I wanted to learn about some of the French culture while I was down there,” Watts said.
The Zachary cadets participated in two ceremonies and a processional in and about the region near Normandy. At the Brittany Cemetery, they were able to present medals to nine veterans during a ceremony that included music from the Texas Longhorn Alumni Band and the New York City Police Department Bagpipe Corps.
The Zachary delegation participated in a similar activity at the U.S. Omaha Beach Cemetery. In both ceremonies, French officials participated, and D-Day veterans spoke about their experiences. Ten high school bands participated.
Martin said he worked to keep his cadets informed and connected with the past. Although more than 3,000 Americans were killed on Omaha Beach, it was nearly 100 years ago so it was necessary for Martin to keep the significance of the moment in the minds of his cadets.
The Zachary delegation participated in a third event that was a parade at the site where the U.S. 82nd Airborne Unit parachuted into France during the liberating assault. “Guys, you need to understand that 75 years ago, soldiers that were about your age occupied and fought to liberate this little community and marched down these same streets,” Martin recalled telling his high school cadets. “Now you have an opportunity to carry the American flag down the same streets and to carry on what our country stands for: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Martin said those concepts were a big part of the theme and mission of the D-Day observation. The Normandy events served as a symbolic passing of the torch. “The veterans are all gone or those who remain are in their 90s and they are not going to be around much longer so it’s time to impress upon the younger generation what happened there and try to make it mean something to them,” he said.
More than 425,000 Allied and German troops were killed, wounded or went missing during the Battle of Normandy. This figure includes over 209,000 Allied casualties, with nearly 37,000 dead among the ground forces and a further 16,714 deaths among the Allied air forces.
Hanks felt what seemed like a roller coaster of emotions. “It was very hard, and I felt sad that these people did, in fact, die for the French people to be saved,” she said. “That takes a lot of honor and bravery for them to have risked their lives and died to protect these people.”
The parade processional helped Hanks go full circle in her thoughts. “Walking down those streets make me realize that they did have to scale giant cliffs; they did have to fight neck-and-neck with the Germans to win this land back,” she said. “The fact that we were able to liberate the French made me happy and it cancelled out the sadness that I felt. It was a lot of emotions.”
The average age of the troops is not far from Watt’s age and she can see that the obligation to serve is very different than it was 75 years ago. “It feels very different because the people were telling their stories and explaining that some of them had to leave high school or test out early so they could go fight,” she said.
The United States and the world have changed greatly in those 75 years, and Martin said he is encouraged by the incredible gender and racial diversity represented by his delegation. “That’s another aspect of it, when you look at the way things were in our society 75 years ago, women did not serve in the military, and blacks and whites were segregated,” Martin said. “I was very pleased that we were able to take a very diverse group there. There are several different aspects that where significant and I have to believe that when an individual is there, experiences it, and processes it over a period of time as they grow up, it will mean more to them as they understand more about it."
The foreign travel gave Hanks an opportunity to immerse herself in both the language and the culture. “I speak French, so it was wonderful to be able speak the language in its country of origin and get the real-life experience of speaking to French people instead of speaking in a classroom environment,” she said.
Watts has aspired to attend the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, since she was a very little girl. Her Normandy experiences have cemented those goals and dreams. “I feel that previously people served the country for me, and I feel that I should go back and give the same thing that they were able to give to me and the younger people who have grown up in my time,” she said.