Zachary High students won recognition at the Texas Thespian Festival late in 2021.
Rosemary Witcher, of Zachary High Theatre, directed students in “Sense and Sensibilty” at the festival.
The group was in the play marathon category.
“We had to qualify by submitting a video showing 10 minutes of a scene from the show and submit,” Witcher said. “Our play was selected to perform in an assigned slot during the actual Festival. We had to cut our 2½-hour play to a 40-minute rendition that showed the high points of the production.”
Witcher said the group packed costumes, props and set pieces, “and were given a certain amount of time to load in, reconfigure our set for a smaller stage, figure out the light board and rehearse.”
“We had a fabulous audience, and the show was very well received,” she said. “There were many plays that performed in the marathon throughout the festival days. These schools came from the best of the Texas schools — some were high schools like ours, and some were high schools for the arts. It was stiff competition.”
Among the honors received:
- The cast and crew of “Sense and Sensibilty” won six awards, including best costume, best hair design, best set design and best sound design. Joey Fields was named best supporting actor and Brennan Bankston was selected best cameo.
- Kaleigh Louque: National qualifier, perfect scores, stage management
- Caroline Cresap: National qualifier, perfect scores, contrasting monologues
- Other national qualifiers include Kassidy Hall, contrasting monologues; Lillian Stalder, solo musical theater; Amy O’Brien, Andon Mounts, Andre’a Condol, Camillia Howell, D’Merik Carey, Emily Montalbano, Grace Kimble, John Browning, Kenny Collins, Sophia Hogan, Brennan Bankston, Deborah Kleinpeter, Ethan Stagg, Joey Fields, all group musical theater; Ryann McClure, group musical theater and improv all star cast; Ja’Myrea Foreman, improv all star cast; Ethan Stagg, all star troupe display winner.
- Courtney Anderson, Kenny Collins and Andon Mounts performed with the all-state cast.