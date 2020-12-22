The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department Dec. 11-17:
Terrance Banks: 55; 3632 Roosevelt St., Zachary; theft and remaining after forbidden
Jason Brown: 41, 5157 La. 19, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Tony Epps: 35; 7022 Melon Court, Baton Rouge; distributing/manufacturing Schedule I drugs, distributing/manufacturing schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule IV drugs, distributing/manufacturing Schedule I drugs, possession of firearm with drugs, felon in possession of firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane usage, sale/possession/distribution of legend drugs, license plate required
Regina Fryoux: 63; 3486 Powell Road, Liberty, Mississippi; theft
Jasmine Holmes: 26; 8024 Kendall Drive, Ethel; hit-and-run and simple criminal damage to property
Kejayla Hollins: 22; 5734 Kleinpeter Road, Baton Rouge; damage to property
Jamalfadell Jackson: 27; 814 La. 67, Slaughter; possession of marijuana and window tint obscuring view prohibited
Nigel Jones: 26; 3347 Ramey Drive, Zachary; aggravated assault domestic abuse
Tony Kile Jr.: 30; 5619 Pride-Port Hudson Road, Zachary; possession of Schedule I drugs, improper lane usage
Christina Lamieux: 39; 5524 S. Madison St., Baton Rouge; four counts fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
Dorothy Lane: 36, 450 Cloud Drive, New Roads; battery of emergency room personnel
Randall Leger: 56; 20555 Gillie Drive, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding warrants
Shawanda Richards: 42; 11445 Bard Ave., Baton Rouge; theft
Jonathan Scott: 32; 4114 Florida St., Zachary; false imprisonment with dangerous weapon, second degree aggravated battery, fugitive warrants through Kansas
Christopher Sims: 29; 4560 Ave. F, Zachary; simple arson and resisting an officer
Ciji Williams: 37; 10444 Ave. F, Baton Rouge; theft