After two terms marked by residential and business growth as well as major infrastructure upgrades, Zachary Mayor David Amrhein is looking to keep his city on a path of improvement for another four years.
That won’t come without its challenges, however, Amrhein told a packed sanctuary at Fellowship Church Monday night, where he took the oath of office for what he said was a “third and final time.” He noted recent layoffs at the Georgia-Pacific facility in nearby Port Hudson, the federal government shutdown and other issues that could negatively affect the city.
But, Amrhein vowed, “we won’t allow these events to stand in our way of progress. … Zachary’s time-tested and proven resiliency model will continue to make our city even stronger."
Amrhein was among several local officials who were inaugurated at the ceremony Monday.
Like Amrhein, Police Chief David McDavid was sworn in for his third term. Others taking the oath of office were three reelected city council members — Francis Nezianya, of District 1; Brandon Noel, of District 2; and Laura O’Brien, of District 3 — and new councilmen Hunter Landry, of District 4, and Lael Montgomery, of District 5.
With several of his staff members standing behind him, Amrhein said he’s proud of what the city has accomplished in his eight years as mayor.
“Although we have achieved great things, our work is far from over,” he said. “As we move forward, we will continue to focus on the city’s needs for not only today, but for generations to come.”
McDavid also addressed the gathering, saying he’ll prioritize traffic and drug enforcement, community policing programs and school safety in his new term.
“I think the next four years are critical due to the growth of the city,” he said. “I will continue to work with the mayor and council to ensure that we have the manpower, the technology and the pay so that we are competitively recruiting great officers.”
The chief praised the hard work of his officers, who he said have hundreds of years of combined experience in public safety.
“These men and women have been dedicated to making this a great place to raise a family and own a business,” McDavid said.