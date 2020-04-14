All public restrooms at the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries facilities are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, LDWF announced April 8 in a news release.
Included in the closure are restroom facilities at LDWF Wildlife Management Areas, refuges and shooting ranges. LDWF offices throughout the state remain closed to the public.
To see a list of cancellations and postponements for LDWF affiliated events, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/news?cat=covid19%2Dstate%2Dfeed & year=0&pn=2.