Former Zachary High volleyballer Ana Williams and her Howard University Bison teammates won the 2021 MEAC Volleyball Championship on Nov 21.
“Winning the MEAC tournament was the best feeling in the world as it was our sixth championship in seven years, and it has been a goal for each class to continue the winning legacy,” Williams said.
Williams is a graduate student that plays middle blocker. They now prepare for the NCAA tournament. “All the hard work has paid off,” Williams said.
Her journey to Howard started after a two-year stint at University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Williams transferred to Howard in 2019 and immediately made an impact playing in 13 matches and earning MEAC All-Conference academic honors as the Bison were 2019 MEAC champions. She has already received a B.S. in Human Performance Sports Medicine with a minor in Psychology, graduating Magna Cum Laude in May 2021. During her time at Howard, she has been a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority and works with the Grassroots Project to promote health equity for youth and their communities through NCAA athlete-driven health programs. She is currently working on a Master’s in Public Health.
After a COVID-19 impacted 2020 she performed well in the spring of 2021, earning MEAC defensive specialist of the week honors in February when she produced 10 kills (season-high) and five total blocks (one solo) in a five-set win over Coppin State on Feb. 19. She also garnered nine blocks earlier in the fall season on Sept 11 against Quinnipiac in a 3-1 Bison win. Williams topped all that off by earning MEAC All Conference academic honors again in 2021.
After graduation, Williams hopes to continue a career in public health, possibly working for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or possibly starting a coaching career at the high school or college level. “Wherever the Lord leads, I will follow as my parents have always encouraged me to persevere and work hard as Noah didn’t stop building the ark to explain himself to every doubter and hater,” Williams said. “I will keep building and let the rain do the talking.”
Six ZHS seniors soar at academics
Speaking of academics, six senior ZHS volleyball players (Lauren Bradley, Jules Patin, Lillian Talbot, Danielle Thai, Alexis Conachen and Audrey Poche) were awarded All-Academic class for attaining a 3.5 GPA or above for six semesters.
Great start for ZHS winter sports
Going into the Thanksgiving break, coach Jon McClinton and the ZHS boys basketball team were clicking on all cylinders, going 3-0 with wins over Northside (83-78), Baker (87-47) and Natchitoches Central (70-49). The 2020-2021 5A Champs will finish out the month of December with home games against East St. John (Dec. 14) and St. Augustine (Dec. 30).
Tami McClure’s Lady Broncos are 3-1 with win over Lakeshore, Glen Oaks and Scotlandville. The sole loss was to McKinley in the East Baton Rouge Parish Championship on Nov 23. The Lady Broncos will get a rematch with McKinley on Dec. 13 at home.
At the time of writing, the boys soccer team was 0-2 and the girls were 1-2 with a win over Woodlawn (6-2) on Nov. 20. There is still plenty of time to collect more victories. The girls will be home Dec. 2 against St. Charles and hit the road for four trips to play Pearl River, St. Thomas Aquinas, Live Oak and West Feliciana to close out December. The boys have a more favorable home schedule for December with games against Central Lafourche (Dec. 14), East Ascension (Dec. 21) and a road game Dec. 9 against Episcopal.
At the Griffin Open on Nov. 20 ZHS wrestlers competed in eight weight classes. Weight class winners for the Broncos were Ryan Dennis (285), Jason O’Dell (195) and Voltaire Sanders (145). William Owens finished second at 220 and Chase Rose finished third at 138.