Registered nurse Miriam Everett received the Celebrate Nursing Award from the Baton Rouge District Nurses Association. She is a registered nurse in the cath lab at Lane Regional Medical Center.
This award recognizes nurses for their dedication to the advancement of nursing practice and who excel in nursing, encourage professional development and promote a positive image of nursing, according to a news release.
Everett is involved in a number of professional development programs and is a leader and advocate for nurses throughout the organization on many levels, the release said.
She is a primary preceptor for new nurses, has completed the hospital’s Clinical Ladder program, and assists frequently with community health fairs and CPR events.
Everett is a member of the American Nurses Association and has more than 14 years of health care experience. She was named Lane’s Most Valuable Player in September 2020.
A resident of Watson, Miriam and her husband, Brad, have two sons: Ryder, 10, and Easton, 7. She has been a member of Riverside Baptist Church for 24 years.