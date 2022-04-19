The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from April 8-14:
Braylen Batiste: 19; 5920 Secretary Drive, Apt. 6, Zachary; possession/distribution manufacturing schedule I, possession of schedule I, possession of schedule IV, prohibited acts, and illegal carrying of weapons
Michael Covington Jr.: 20; 6149 Mallard Crossing, Zachary; possession of marijuana
Adrian Gaskill: 18; 3740 N. Main St., Zachary; possession of marijuana
Iriall Merrick: 27; 222 Harts Ave., Gadsden, Alabama; first offense DWI and careless operation
Brashawn Miles: 22; 4913 Harding St., Baker; possession of marijuana
Marquita Norman: 38; 3325 Monterey Drive, Baton Rouge; two counts of failure to appear on outstanding warrants
Clinton Williams: 32; 1451 Outrigger Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding warrants