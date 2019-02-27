ZACHARY — Years of practice paid off for 16-year-old cellist Ethan Clay, who recently completed a program in the Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall and played in concert with other top young performers.
State Rep. Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs, recently acknowledged Clay’s talents with a Certificate of Commendation.
“Achievements like this by our young people need to be recognized,” Hodges said. “Ethan proves that hard work and dedication to developing your talent can lead to great accomplishments.”
Clay began playing the cello in Chicago before his family moved to Zachary, where Zachary High School’s music program does not include the cello. So, he has been working with Dan Cassin, associate principal cellist of the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, who recommended Clay audition for the Carnegie Hall program.
Representatives of the Honors Selection Board said acceptance to the “elite group is a direct result of the talent, dedication, and achievements demonstrated in his application and audition recording.”
The program featured 130 performers from 44 states, Guam, Canada, Australia, China, Malaysia, the Philippines and South Korea.
Clay plays tuba in the Zachary High marching band and bass guitar in the jazz band. He has played with the Louisiana Youth Orchestra for three years and with the All-State Orchestra, Multi-District Honors Orchestra, and the Baton Rouge High School String and Symphony Orchestras.