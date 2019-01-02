In 2018, the pages of The Zachary Advocate & Plainsman were filled with stories of life in the area.
We've pulled together a recap of the year as seen through our favorite stories and most newsworthy events covered in the The Zachary Advocate & Plainsman. Last week, we published a rundown of happenings from January to June. This week, we look at July through December.
July
Alcohol sales for Sunday brunch? City Council says no
The Zachary City Council on July 10 unanimously rejected a proposal to allow restaurants and stores to sell alcohol earlier on Sundays. The proposed ordinance would have allowed alcohol sales between 10 a.m. and midnight on Sundays at restaurants and retailers where at least 60 percent of revenue is generated from selling items that aren’t alcohol.
Under the existing rule, the start time is noon. The change would not have affected bars, which are prohibited from operating on Sundays.
Zachary starts new tradition with jubilee
Old and, hopefully, new traditions intersected at Mount Pleasant Road when Zachary christened its Fourth of July Jubilee with a massive celebration that started with local food and a Grammy Award-winning band and ended with fireworks that lit up the summer sky above the Americana Development.
The city partnered with government and business leaders to organize the event that drew a crowd of nearly 3,000, said Mayor David Amrhein.
Zachary leads Louisiana in LEAP test results
Once again, Zachary came out on top in Louisiana on the LEAP standardized tests, collectively showing high mastery in English, math and social studies, according to results released in mid-July.
Zachary schools had the highest percentage of students who achieved mastery level in the three subjects during the spring Louisiana Educational Assessment Program tests — ranging from 50 percent mastery in social studies to 63 percent mastery in English. The top-ranked district located north of Baton Rouge, however, managed to improve its previous strong results only in English. Math in particular has slipped over the past two years.
Zachary school district to pay for benefits of 3 school officers
The Zachary Community School District will begin paying for the benefits of three police officers who work in the city’s schools under a contract approved in July. The move freed up enough funds for the Zachary Police Department to hire two or three more officers and step up street patrols, Police Chief David McDavid told the board.
In the past, the school district has only paid the salary of three school resource officers, who are stationed at Zachary High School, Northwestern Middle School and Copper Mill Elementary School. The new contract calls for the school system to pay the city $228,744 for this school year. The Police Department won't have to cover the officers’ benefits anymore but will continue to pay for their equipment and vehicle expenses.
In addition to the resource officers, the contract provides the schools six crossing guards for a cost of $27,000.
Board members also voted to update the district’s dress code to let students bring bulletproof backpacks to school. Body armor such as bulletproof vests remains prohibited.
September
Zachary Live brings music to the gazebo
The inaugural Zachary Live at the Gazebo concert series kicked off Sept. 8 with Parish County Line performing.
Zachary Live was organized by Lauri Kitchen, Scott Masterson, Brandi Westmoreland, Taylor Watts, Sharon Phillips and Mary Landry.
Zachary press box renovation moves forward
Zachary school officials are planning to spend as much as $1.5 million to renovate the press box and make other improvements at Zachary High School’s football stadium.
Members of the School Board’s operations and finance committees heard about the plans — which also include adding about 800 more seats and building a new entrance plaza — at their meetings on Sept. 18.
Earlier in the year, the school district first began looking into upgrading the dilapidated press box. The 1,960-square-foot structure was built decades ago and is too small to fit all the media workers who now come to the championship team’s games.
Leaders initially hoped to fix up the press box for under $750,000. But they got only a handful of bids for the project, and the board ended up rejecting them all because they were over budget.
Superintendent Scott Devillier and his staff said the new plan would include a larger-scale upgrade at the stadium.
Not only will the press box be remodeled and enlarged by 360 square feet but a new entrance plaza and ticket booth will be built, and more bleachers will installed on the south side of the stadium.
November
Broncos win big in 2018
The Broncos, the defending 5A state champs, finished the regular season 8-2 overall and 6-0 in district. The sixth-deeded Broncos beat Sulphur in the first round of the playoffs and made their way to the championship game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. It was two in a row for the Broncos when they defeated West Monroe for another state title.
Amrhein re-elected in Zachary
Most Zachary leaders will keep their jobs for another four years after residents voted Mayor David Amrhein and several members of the City Council and School Board back into office in the Nov. 6 election.
December
Honey's Hope brings holiday cheer to those fighting cancer
In the Dec. 20 issue, reporter Frances Y. Spencer shared the story of a Zachary family who circled the community wagons and formed Honey’s Hope, a grassroots campaign to bring Christmas cheer baskets to people fighting cancer across the capital region.
The story highlighted the works of Samantha Mancuso and business associate-turned-friend Erin Hybart, who were the key organizers of the group and campaign. Mancuso’s mother-in-law was recently diagnosed with cancer and started treatment. “My mother-in-law was diagnosed on Sept. 16 and there was a sadness everywhere we went, and no one had any joy so we figured, and Erin and I got together, we wanted to bring cheer,” Mancuso said. “We wanted people to have some Christmas cheer while they are going through treatment.”
Mancuso and her husband, Nicky, are active partners in his mother’s cancer fight and, by going public with their efforts, they hope to both honor her and help others battling cancer this holiday season. “Her name is Alma Mancuso, but she’s Honey, she’s sweet and she’s kind,” Samantha Mancuso said, fighting back tears.