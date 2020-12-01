Optimism in crisis leads to the mindset "when life gives to lemons, make lemonade.” Life in a pandemic is full of ups and downs, but when life gives you pumpkins, you head to the patch. Take improved logistics to increase testing, revert back to Phase 2 and promote outdoor functions with safety measures, and, finally, if life gives you an engineer, create a mega social distancing candy chute for trick-or-treaters.
While October brought bright sunny weather and lower infection rates in Louisiana, the virus began to spread in November and restrictions tightened. Before the coronavirus began its predicted uptick of cases, many area residents took to the trails, parks and outdoors to get sun and much needed interaction. Barnhill Preserve hosted its eighth annual Pumpkin Patch in nearby Ethel.
Barn Hill found Gabe Ligon said his facility welcomed families taking advantage of the good weather to enjoy the safer outdoors activities. Visitors could wander the pumpkin patches, hold a baby sloth, or learn about the animals who call Barn Hill home. Ligon said the preserve saw as many as 1,000 visitors on its busiest weekends in October and early November.
Cindy Shotwell has older grandsons, and she was able to enjoy Ligon’s newest attraction, Magnolia Ridge Adventure Park. The zip line park is completely outdoors and fast-moving. “We were looking for something to do with our grandsons besides hiking, because that's basically what they've been doing every weekend with their parents,” Shotwell said. “We needed something that would be exciting enough to capture the attention of a 12 and 15-year-old. It did not disappoint. It is amazing. It's outside and you can wear your mask (which we all did) while we were out there but mostly you are only close up to those on your group.”
Shotwell said it was a “beautiful way to enjoy outside in the fall time in Louisiana” with as much social distancing as each participant choose to use.
Zachary insurance agent Cecil Graves is aware of both the pandemic and the needs of his young children. “Getting children out is now more important than ever,” he said. “We all wanted a little push; anyway, to get them off their electronics. Covid 19 has been the ‘blessing’ to make that push. With this beautiful weather and such a trying year, it’s a great idea to get out and explore Louisiana’s great outdoors.”
The dangers of the pandemic are both physical and mental. Months of isolation is having a toll on even those families not impacted by active infection. “The mental problems are growing,” Graves warned. “We have to take them and just go. Mental illness and suicide are at an all-time high. We have to understand it’s a mindset and it starts at our homes.”
The world-famous Mayor Clinic released suggestions in early September that urged safety measures mixed with as many outdoor activities as possible. The clinic said the COVID-19 virus is primarily spread person-to-person through respiratory droplets released when talking, coughing, or sneezing. For this reason, inside activities are of greater risk.
A wide range of outside activities have been offered in and around Zachary. Families took part in a cornhole tournament and tours of the Scare Crow Invasion contest entries. Zachary Police Chief David McDavid was out of uniform Nov. 7, embracing his role as chief granddad and community supporters. “I went to my grandson's soccer game earlier out on Plank Road and watch him play,” he said. “Now, I have some officers here at the cornhole tournament and I’m watching them, supporting them, and cheering them on.”
McDavid’s plans included more team sports and spending time with his grandchildren. “There’s some other stuff going on including the Charity League’s cornhole tournament and we can also support the farmers market,” he said. “This is what's Zachary’s all about and I'm glad to see this.”
The Mayo Clinic seems to echo the mindsets of Shotwell, Graves and McDavid. They said being outside events like the Zachary Farmers Market offer other benefits. They offer an emotional boost and can help you feel less tense, stressed, angry or depressed.
The COVID-19 pandemic produced waves of progress and worsening conditions. The weeks before Thanksgiving saw dangerous spikes across the country and some infection increases in Louisiana. On Nov. 24, Louisiana was placed back into a modified Phase 2. It called for reducing occupancy at some businesses, decreasing gathering sizes, limiting indoor consumption at many bars and urged Louisiana residents to avoid gatherings with people outside of their everyday households.
The City of Zachary canceled a outside mural gathering due to rainy weather, but then held the event Monday, Nov. 30 with increased social distancing and a greater emphasis on face coverings even though the wall mural unveiling was held outside the City Annex Building.
Increased testing and the use of mobile testing sites was another reaction to real-time developments. Businessmen Eric Lewis and Cleve Dunn Jr. partnered with Open Health Care Clinic to bring a Nov. 17 testing site to the Zachary Youth Park.
The Open Healthcare mobile testing clinic in Zachary offered testing with no appointments, no need for doctor referrals, and at no charge. Patients were notified of results by a nurse practitioner by the next day.
Dunn indicated that much as changed since the early days of the pandemic when there were few testing locations and doctor’s referrals were key to getting tested. “I'm the owner of a logistics and courier company and part of what we do is bringing products and services to businesses and people no matter where they are,” he said. “So I met with our mayor, representative from the state and many of our healthcare providers in the city and said, ‘Listen, with these brick and mortar stationary testing sites, we're leaving a lot of people out because many people in rural and urban communities don't have transportation.’”
Louisiana saw some encouraging statistics, but Dunn said increase engagement and resuming of activities is spurring the need for more, not less testing. “I think we need to make sure that we have even more testing, because we're going back to work or going back to schools,” he said. “It is important to know who's in the school environment, what or who's in a working environment with you so you won't create any of these hotspots.”
Staying abreast of current developments is key to making informed decisions to stay inside, go outdoors and ways to keep your family stay. Families like The Turners are adjusting their routines instead of completing opting out of life. Sherry Turner takes great joy in decorating and entertaining trick-or-treaters. She wanted to practice social distancing, but she didn’t want to miss out. Luckily, Sherry Turner has an in-house engineer.
“Sherry loves handing out candy to kids every year and seeing the kids and talking to them, but she was concerned with the potential of 200-250 kids here,” Robert Turner said. “So, ‘what can we do?’ I said. Well, I can hook a pipe up pretty quickly. I'm an engineer. So, we tried it and it works great”
Robert Turner spent about $20 on PVC pipe and did some configurations to determine the slope and speed needed to deliver candy from their second story to waiting trick-or-treaters on the ground. With the chute in place, Sherry Turner decorated for Halloween as usual and maintained a safe and fun distance.
The Turner’s level of pandemic accommodations was matched by a invented trick-or-treater completing the phrase “when life gives you masks …”
Gabrielle Honoré came calling to the Turner resident dressed as a doctor complete with a lab coat, stethoscope, and, fittingly, a face mask.