The Zachary Police Department, aided by a team of community volunteers, held a second fish dinner fundraiser Friday, March 11, to honor fallen officers and show support to their families.
Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said the fish dinner fundraiser will continue for the rest of Lent and end the Friday before Easter.
Proceeds will help pay medical expenses for a deputy who recently died and support relatives of two fallen officers.
McDavid said the groups is raising funds for Capt. Jimmy Santangelo who worked in East Baton Rouge and died unexpectedly two weeks ago, for Chris Lawton’s brother who will be riding a bike in D.C. during Police Week and Nathan Stuckey, whose father Paul Stuckey was with Wildlife and Fisheries.
“He (Stuckey) died in line of duty and Nathan’s going to be riding the a in D.C. in honor of his father,” McDavid said.
Santangelo, a 17-year-veteran of the EBR Sheriff’s Office served at the Parish Prison in uniform patrol and as the Pride-Chaneyville Substation commander. He also was a constable and justice of the peace in Ward 2. Stuckey worked for Wildlife and Fisheries for 18 years. He died in 2011 from gunshot wounds he sustained while investigating a report of night hunting in West Feliciana Parish.
Lawton is being remembered as a double hero in Zachary. He was a Zachary Fire Department deputy chief and a reserve police officer. He died in 2018 when a suspect he was pursuing ran him over with a U-Haul truck.
National Police Week honors officers who died in the line of duty. It was established in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy and designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. The week draws tens of thousands of law enforcement officers from around the world.
The National Peace Officers Memorial Service, sponsored by the Grand Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, is one in a series of events that includes the bike ride in which the local family members will participate.
McDavid said his department is greatly encouraged by the community response and support. “It’s been overwhelming, and we appreciate it,” he said. “We had so many volunteers for the Fire Department, St. Patrick's Church and different police officers came to help deliver including Constable David who serves on the outskirts of town. He is one of reserve officers and a business owner here in town. So, you know, it's been overwhelming for us, and we very much appreciated it.”
The fundraiser will continue March 18 and 25 and April 1, 8 and 15 in the parking lot between the Zachary police station and the City Hall annex building. The fish dinners will be sold between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on those days and cost $10 each.
For more information about the fundraiser, contact Chief David McDavid at (225) 241-5423.