The Zachary Fire Department held its annual Fireman’s Banquet Jan. 19 at The Pointe at Americana.
Among the recognitions were service to the department, medical life saves for the year of 2018, and Fireman, Officer, Volunteer and Contract of the Year for the Zachary Fire Department.
Louisiana State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning was the guest speaker. Other guests were Mayor David Amrhein, city council members, city administration, city department heads and Zachary Fire Department retirees.
Awards included:
5-Year certificate and pins
Firefighter Clint Anders
Firefighter Steven Lewis
Firefighter Cody Shaffer
Firefighter Jeremy Mizell
Firefighter John Piker
10-Year certificate and pins
Capt. Jordan Charlet
Firefighter Jayson Fullerton
Capt. Bryan Henderson
15-Year certificate and pins
Support Jamie Guillory
Capt. Mike LeJeune
25-Year certificate and pin
Deputy Fire Chief of Volunteers Michael Kimble
Firefighter of the Year
Firefighter Brad Miller
Officer of the Year
Capt. Justin Walker
Volunteer Firefighter of the Year
Capt. Jordan Charlet
Contract Firefighter of the Year
Firefighter Michael Keller
2018 Medical Life Saver Awards
Dates when the action happened:
Dec. 18, 2017: Firefighter Darius Patt
July 29, 2018: Capt. Jonathan Knight and firefighters Brad Miller and Jordan Ashford
May 7, 2018: Capt. Justin Walker and firefighter Jordan Munn
Nov. 4, 2018: Firefighter Chase Lord
Dec. 8, 2018: Capt. Todd Phenald and firefighters Darius Patt Stevie Douglas