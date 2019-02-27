The Zachary Fire Department held its annual Fireman’s Banquet Jan. 19 at The Pointe at Americana.

Among the recognitions were service to the department, medical life saves for the year of 2018, and Fireman, Officer, Volunteer and Contract of the Year for the Zachary Fire Department.

Louisiana State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning was the guest speaker. Other guests were Mayor David Amrhein, city council members, city administration, city department heads and Zachary Fire Department retirees. 

Awards included: 

5-Year certificate and pins

Firefighter Clint Anders

Firefighter Steven Lewis

Firefighter Cody Shaffer

Firefighter Jeremy Mizell

Firefighter John Piker

10-Year certificate and pins

Capt. Jordan Charlet

Firefighter Jayson Fullerton

Capt. Bryan Henderson

15-Year certificate and pins

Support Jamie Guillory

Capt. Mike LeJeune

25-Year certificate and pin

Deputy Fire Chief of Volunteers Michael Kimble

Firefighter of the Year

Firefighter Brad Miller

Officer of the Year

Capt. Justin Walker

Volunteer Firefighter of the Year

Capt. Jordan Charlet

Contract Firefighter of the Year

Firefighter Michael Keller

2018 Medical Life Saver Awards

Dates when the action happened:

Dec. 18, 2017: Firefighter Darius Patt

July 29, 2018: Capt. Jonathan Knight and firefighters Brad Miller and Jordan Ashford

May 7, 2018: Capt. Justin Walker and firefighter Jordan Munn

Nov. 4, 2018: Firefighter Chase Lord

Dec. 8, 2018: Capt. Todd Phenald and firefighters Darius Patt Stevie Douglas

View comments