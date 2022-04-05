The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from March 25-31:

Chad Brumfield: 41; 2144 N. 38th St., Baton Rouge; theft and domestic abuse battery — child endangerment

Alvin Peters: 38; 1218 Lincoln St., Bogalusa; possession/distribution manufacturing Schedule II CDS, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Steven Hale: 34; 21795 Noble Reams Road, Zachary; monetary instrument abuse

Troy McAllister: 40; 15941 Gaylord Oaks Drive, Walker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Cory Guy: 22; 6174 Upper CC Road, Clinton; simple criminal damage to property, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants, and fugitive warrants

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

Calvin Robertson: 42; 922 Chipley St., Baker; theft

Tara Huff: 37; 1723 Lyman Lane, Clinton; theft

Terran Wilkerson: 27; 1819 N. Marque Ann Drive, Apt. 223, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Revelle Maine: 46; 2057 Dovefield, Zachary; domestic abuse battery

Amori Price: 18; 3034 Whitehaven, Zachary; criminal mischief