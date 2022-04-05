The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from March 25-31:
Chad Brumfield: 41; 2144 N. 38th St., Baton Rouge; theft and domestic abuse battery — child endangerment
Alvin Peters: 38; 1218 Lincoln St., Bogalusa; possession/distribution manufacturing Schedule II CDS, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia
Steven Hale: 34; 21795 Noble Reams Road, Zachary; monetary instrument abuse
Troy McAllister: 40; 15941 Gaylord Oaks Drive, Walker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Cory Guy: 22; 6174 Upper CC Road, Clinton; simple criminal damage to property, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants, and fugitive warrants
Calvin Robertson: 42; 922 Chipley St., Baker; theft
Tara Huff: 37; 1723 Lyman Lane, Clinton; theft
Terran Wilkerson: 27; 1819 N. Marque Ann Drive, Apt. 223, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Revelle Maine: 46; 2057 Dovefield, Zachary; domestic abuse battery
Amori Price: 18; 3034 Whitehaven, Zachary; criminal mischief