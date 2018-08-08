BATON ROUGE — On Aug. 1 and Aug. 3, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Dr. James A. “Jim” Taylor Jr., of Zachary, was appointed to the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners. Taylor is a family physician in private practice. He is a graduate of LSUHSC School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed his residency at the Baton Rouge General Family Medicine Residency Program.
As required by statute, he will serve as the representative of the Louisiana Academy of Family Practice Physicians.
The Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners protects the health, welfare and safety of Louisiana citizens against the unprofessional, improper and unauthorized practice of medicine by ensuring that those who practice medicine and other allied health professions under its jurisdiction are qualified and competent to do so. In addition, the board serves in an advisory capacity to the public and the state with respect to the practice of medicine.
Monica N. Pierson-McDaniels, of Zachary, was appointed to the Louisiana State Board of Examiners in Dietetics and Nutrition. Pierson-McDaniels is a registered dietitian and Nutrition Services Director for the Louisiana Department of Health’s Villa Feliciana Medical Complex. As required by statute, she was nominated by the Louisiana Dietetics Association.
The Louisiana State Board of Examiners in Dietetics and Nutrition serves to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the public by providing for the licensure and regulation of persons practicing the profession of dietetics and nutrition.