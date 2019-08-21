The Lane Regional Medical Center Board of Commissioners re-elected Gaynell Young as chairman and Jordan Charlet as vice chairwoman during its July 22 meeting.
Young was appointed to the board in 2011 and has served as chairman since 2016. Charlet was appointed to the board in 2015 and has served as vice chairman since 2016.
The Lane Regional Medical Center Board of Commissioners is comprised of nine board members appointed by the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council. In addition to Young and Charlet, board members include David Bowman, Debby Brian, Doze Y. Butler, Reagan Elkins, Donna Kline, Thomas Scott and Darnell Waites.