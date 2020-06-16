Diplomas were officially conferred May 16 for the 2020 graduating class of the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts, a residential public high school in Natchitoches for academically advanced students.
Like many institutions across the country, LSMSA was unable to hold a commencement ceremony in May due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, diplomas were conferred so that students may receive their transcripts and college credit.
The class of 2020 will be honored at a senior recognition ceremony and commencement ceremony during a one-day, in-person celebration tentatively scheduled for Aug. 9. Details are at www.LSMSA.edu.
Graduates from the Zachary area and there college plan include:
Nicholas Adams, of Zachary, will study neuroscience at Tulane University.
Acacia Coker, of Zachary, will attend Carleton College in Northfield Minnesota.
Dana Ward, of Zachary, will be attending the University of Central Florida.