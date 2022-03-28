East Baton Rouge officials are working on moving two planned road improvement projects in the Zachary area up to a higher priority level — but the upgrades will still take years to complete, residents were told Monday at a community meeting.
People who attended the event, hosted by Metro Councilman Brandon Noel at the Zachary Branch Library, also heard updates on bridges that have been out for years and are finally slated for repair.
The work planned for Rollins Road and Port Hudson-Pride Road under the parishwide MoveBR tax is currently in the lowest priority category, said public works director Fred Raiford. He said he’s working to move them from priority level 3 to level 2.
Even so, he asked residents to be patient. It could still be at least a year before contractors can be selected and designs are completed, Raiford said. Construction can’t begin until after that process is finished.
And he is dealing with a 20% vacancy rate in his department and struggling to hire employees.
“COVID has impacted us tremendously as far as personnel issues,” he said.
He acknowledged the importance of upgrading Rollins Road and moving it into a higher priority category. The road sees a “significant” number of accidents and people running into the ditch, he said.
Noel said Rollins Road has long been in poor shape and only continues to deteriorate. And, as an east-west corridor through Zachary, it is heavily traveled, he said.
Under MoveBR, Raiford said, Rollins Road will not be four-laned as some had hoped; however, it will be widened and have turn lanes, sidewalks, bicycle lanes and more lighting added.
Raiford also gave an update on another MoveBR project site in Zachary, MacHost Road. He said the city-parish is currently in the process of buying rights-of-way from residents along the road.
On the subject of bridges, Raiford said federal funding could help his department address long-delayed projects. He said he has secured funding for repairs to the Twin Oaks and Alphonse Forbes bridges in Zachary, which have both been closed for about seven years, and work is moving along.
“I think we’ll see a lot of our bridges get addressed” through federal funding opportunities that are currently available, he said. If that pans out, residents should be prepared for more bridge closures, he added.
Raiford said his department is responsible for more than 300 bridges across East Baton Rouge Parish. He gets just $1.5 million a year to maintain and repair those bridges — making it critical to find other sources of funding.
Most bridges cost about $2 million to replace, Raiford said. He added that the newly constructed bridges should have longer lifetimes than their predecessors — 50 to 75 years or more.
Raiford also addressed the ongoing Comite River Diversion Canal work being performed by the Army Corps of Engineers.
“I know there’s a lot of frustration with that,” he said, referencing residents’ concerns about the pace of the project. But he said the benefits of the diversion will be worth the wait.
“Any time you can have a reduction in flood risk, you want to take advantage of that,” he said.