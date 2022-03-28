Traffic begins to get congested as early morning commuters headed southbound on La. 67 (Plank Road) approach the intersection of La. 64 in Zachary, where city officials are now saying the city is growing so fast that the infrastructure for the city and school system cannot keep up. The city-parish's Planning Commission's approval of a recent 946-home subdivision is the 'nail in the coffin' to the school system, some are saying. Several large residential developments are currently under way or planned outside the Zachary city limits, but within the Zachary school system boundaries.