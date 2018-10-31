Zachary Broncos shut out Scotlandville
Defense wins championships — that’s what most people say, right?
The Broncos flexed their muscles on defense, holding a Scotlandville offense to a total of 130 yards in a 28-0 district victory.
“Our defense played very well and did not give up any long balls (passes); they only crossed midfield one time during the game,” said coach David Brewerton.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Broncos got on the board when running back Kyle Landry scored from 5 yards out for a 7-0 lead. After forcing a punt, the Broncos scored again as quarterback Keilon Brown connected with Chris Hilton for a 32-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
The third quarter was scoreless as both defenses showed how strong they are, forcing several punts. The Bronco offense got going again in the final quarter on a pinpoint pass from Brown to Buddy Davis. Brown would add a 15-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the final tally.
“Our offense was efficient with accuracy coming from Keilon Brown; that continues to improve," said coach Brewerton.
Brown finished 8-of-10 for 169 yards and two scores. Cedric Brown led the Bronco defense with three sacks and provided constant pressure all night.
The Broncos (8-1, 5-0) can clinch the district championship with a victory over Belaire on Thursday night at home.
“Will be our senior night and a chance to win a district championship; this would achieve one of our goals,” said coach Brewerton.