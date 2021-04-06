In the fitness space, CrossFit has staked a claim as one of the most popular fitness programs available.
CrossFit Zachary celebrated a milestone of its 10-year anniversary near the end of 2020 but with the pandemic still around they thought it best to wait. The wait ended March 26 when Fabian Herrera, owner and head coach of CrossFit Zachary, invited current and past clients and family to an anniversary celebration complete with a taco truck and an inflatable for the kids.
Ten years ago, Fabian and Beth Herrera took a chance on the then new approach to fitness and saw a place for it in Zachary . CFZ was one of the first CrossFit gyms in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.
At the celebration, Fabian took a moment to recognize those that have been with him for 10 years.