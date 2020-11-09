The Zachary Food Pantry will expand to a two-day distribution schedule starting Nov. 14, a press release said.
People in need can visit the Zachary Food Pantry, 56640-A Rollins Road, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesdays. The expansion will allow people to come from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays, on Nov. 14, Dec. 12 and Jan. 9.
For information, call (225) 654-4028.
A Spanish translator will be available.
People seeking help need to bring a photo ID; proof of income, which can be a paystub or a letter showing you receive SNAP, TANIF or Supplemental Security Income; and proof of residency, which can be an electric, gas or water bill showing you live with the Zachary Community School District.
To qualify for help, households must be under certain income levels.
For a household of one, monthly income must be under $1,383 or $16,588 annually.
Household of two is $1,868/$22,412; three is $2,353/$28,236; four is $2,839/$34,060; five is $3,324/ $39,884; six is $3,809/$45,708; seven is $4,295/$51,532; and eight is $4,780/$57,356. For each additional family member add $486 a month or $5,824 annually.