Menus subject to change.
Lower elementary grades may not serve fish and seafood.
Prekindergarten through eighth grade
Thursday
Breakfast: Mini pancakes, oatmeal, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Lasagna, tossed salad with dressing, carrot coins, fruit choices, garlic toast
Friday
Breakfast: Assorted cereal, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken tenders, cheesy spaghetti, tossed salad, seasoned greens, frozen fruit cup, fruit choices
Monday
Breakfast: Grits, biscuits, sausage links, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Red/white beans and ham, white rice, smothered cabbage, sweet potatoes, fruit choices, cornbread
Tuesday
Breakfast: Eggs, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Taco, fresh veggie cup with dressing, whole kernel corn, salsa cup, fruit choices
Wednesday
Breakfast: Waffles, hash browns, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, California blend veggies, fruit choices, wheat roll
Sept. 27
Breakfast: Assorted cereal, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Barbecue chicken, baked beans, steamed spinach, fruit choices, wheat roll
High School
Thursday
Breakfast: Waffles, sausage, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Baked chicken, roasted potatoes, tomato and cucumber salad, fruit choice, rolls, milk
Friday
Breakfast: Cheese grits, eggs, biscuits, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Barbecue sandwich on bun, baked beans, tossed salad, fruit choice, milk
Monday
Breakfast: Cheese grits, eggs, biscuits, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Red beans and sausage, rice, season greens, tossed salad, fruit choice, cornbread
Tuesday
Breakfast: Pancakes, hash browns, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Jambalaya, cabbage, white beans, cornbread, tossed salad, milk
Wednesday
Breakfast: Grits, omelet, biscuits, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken fettuccine, peas, tossed salad, fruit choice, rolls, milk
Sept. 27
Breakfast: French toast, sausage, cereal, yogurt, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Taco soup, corn, fruit choice, milk, salsa, jalapeños, sour cream