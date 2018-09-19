Menus subject to change.

Lower elementary grades may not serve fish and seafood.

Prekindergarten through eighth grade

Thursday

Breakfast: Mini pancakes, oatmeal, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Lasagna, tossed salad with dressing, carrot coins, fruit choices, garlic toast

Friday

Breakfast: Assorted cereal, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken tenders, cheesy spaghetti, tossed salad, seasoned greens, frozen fruit cup, fruit choices

Monday

Breakfast: Grits, biscuits, sausage links, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Red/white beans and ham, white rice, smothered cabbage, sweet potatoes, fruit choices, cornbread

Tuesday

Breakfast: Eggs, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Taco, fresh veggie cup with dressing, whole kernel corn, salsa cup, fruit choices 

Wednesday

Breakfast: Waffles, hash browns, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, California blend veggies, fruit choices, wheat roll

Sept. 27

Breakfast: Assorted cereal, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Barbecue chicken, baked beans, steamed spinach, fruit choices, wheat roll 

High School

Thursday

Breakfast: Waffles, sausage, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Baked chicken, roasted potatoes, tomato and cucumber salad, fruit choice, rolls, milk

Friday

Breakfast: Cheese grits, eggs, biscuits, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Barbecue sandwich on bun, baked beans, tossed salad, fruit choice, milk

Monday

Breakfast: Cheese grits, eggs, biscuits, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Red beans and sausage, rice, season greens, tossed salad, fruit choice, cornbread 

Tuesday

Breakfast: Pancakes, hash browns, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Jambalaya, cabbage, white beans, cornbread, tossed salad, milk

Wednesday

Breakfast: Grits, omelet, biscuits, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken fettuccine, peas, tossed salad, fruit choice, rolls, milk

Sept. 27

Breakfast: French toast, sausage, cereal, yogurt, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Taco soup, corn, fruit choice, milk, salsa, jalapeños, sour cream

