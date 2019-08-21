Zachary High School football: previous teams set the bar high
Before jumping into the upcoming 2019 campaign, it is appropriate to recognize the players and coaches who have made the modern era — particularly the last five years — the most successful in the history of Zachary football. What was achieved? Five straight semifinal appearances in Class 5A and state championships in 2015, 2017 and 2018. Though several players that were responsible for at least two of those championships have moved on, the bar remains high for the new season.
The 2019 version of the ZHS Broncos represents what appears to be coach David Brewerton and staff’s greatest challenge with fewer returning starters compared to years past. But teams on the Broncos early season schedule are not prepared to give them a pass. On the success of this year’s team, Brewerton said, “It all depends on how fast it gels and how long it takes for the players and coaches to get locked in. This schedule is different than years past and we better be ready to go.”
One of the keys to the Broncos’ success has been the incredible job and stability of the coaching staff. Back for 2019 are defensive coordinator Steven Thomas, offensive coordinator Kenny Langois, secondary coach Chris Carrier, running back coach Kendall Cleveland, Zachary alum and defensive line coach Hunter Crowder, offensive line coach Jason Davis, secondary coach Josh Dibenedetto, receivers coach Mike Fouquier, linebacker coaches Gerry Garidel and Johnny Nagle, and receiver coach Dru Nettles. They will be joined this year by new offensive assistant Scott Dietrich, who comes over from Parkview, where he was part of multiple state championship staffs.
Though young, the team returns key leaders on both sides of the football. Keilon Brown returns to orchestrate the offense for his fourth year as a starter, and linebacker Kenyon Martin returns to lead the defense. To support them will be a group of players who have gained game experience through freshman football, junior varsity football and extended postseason varsity play in seasons past.
Brown is the reigning (2017 and 2018) District 4-5A and Metro offensive MVP with multiple state honors as well and will be heavily relied on for leadership in helping the offense gel. Brown will be joined on offense by returning starter and 2018 first-team all-district center Dylan Landry, second-team all-district and 2018 state championship game hero Chris Hilton at wide receiver, 2018 playoff starter at running back RJ Allen, and 2018 starter at wide receiver Jayden Williams.
Players expected to make contributions and move into starting roles on the offense include linemen Matthew Clayton and Jonathan Bainguel, and wide receiver Charles Robertson. Terry Johnson and Rodrick Duhe are also expected to help RJ Allen carry the load at running back. Keep an eye out for Terry Johnson. “He is going to be special,” Brewerton said.
In years past, the Broncos defense has been all about playing fast and having 11 players meet the ball carrier. No changes in philosophy for 2019, where the goal will continue to be to punish the opposing offense with the deadliest of force. The defensive line returns starters and honorable mention all-district performers Charles Selders and Elijah Hayes along with other Bronco defensive lineman who played significant minutes or were starters in 2018 like Jai Washington and Elijah Hill.
The linebackers will be led by returning starter and 2018 second-team all-district performer Kenyon Martin and the experienced David Beathley. Others anticipated to contribute defensively include A’Gen Langford and Tyrin Stewart at linebacker, and Connor Wisham and DeJarian Jones in the secondary. Coach Brewerton also indicated that Riley Howard and Ashton Freeman will be key contributors as sophomores.
After an impressive spring, Logan Fletcher will handle the kicking duties after previously playing soccer.
The District 4-5A Race
The teams in District 4-5A look to be strong with Live Oak returning several starters on both sides of the ball. On Brett Beard’s Eagles Brewerton said, “They are senior-laden and this will be the best team he has had in quite some time.”
Denham Springs also appears to be on the upswing after barely losing to Acadiana by a point in the playoffs last year, returning their quarterback Luke Lunsford, who passed for almost 3,000 yards in 2018, and gaining confidence as they are enter their third year in coach Bill Conides’ system. Walker took a hit over the summer when two-sport athlete Jalen Cook decided to only play basketball his senior season. Nonetheless, new Walker Head coach Chad Mahaffey will be putting in a system that was highly successful and resulted in state championships at U-High.
Speaking of Walker, Scotlandville has a new man at the helm (Lester Ricard) who coached at Walker last year and is quite familiar with the district. “It’s Scotlandville, they are always going to have athletes that can play, and Lester will do a good job of coaching them up,” Brewerton said.
Central is the team that many people forget was the district runner-up last year. They return a veteran quarterback in Sam Kennerson and the ever-present chip-on-their shoulder. In summary, the district will be highly competitive in 2019, and there are no pushovers.
Race for the championship in 5A
In the statewide 5A race, when asked who is anticipated to be competing for a 5A title Brewerton anticipates a strong showing from John Ehret when it comes to the 5A statewide run for the title. He also points to Acadiana as a loaded team to watch.
On last year’s 5A Super Dome opponent West Monroe, Brewerton said West Monroe “returns their quarterback, all five starting offensive linemen and one of their running backs. Defensively they lost nine but have reloaded.”
As with most years, there is always a surprise team or a dark horse that ends up in the thick of things. Look no further than the Zachary Broncos, who were not anticipated to win state titles in 2017 or 2018. Brewerton anticipates Alexandria Senior High School could be this year’s surprise team. “This is Thomas Bachman’s third year at ASH, they have an LSU commitment on the defensive line, a really good quarterback returning, and lots of returning starters.”
Destrehan returns most of their defense and talent at the running back and receiver position but will be pushed by Terrebonne and Hahnville in a tough district.
Throw in a 2018 quarterfinal team in East Ascension that returns 15 starters and a strong coach in Darnell Lee, and 5A may be incredibly strong for 2019.
The early season will be challenging with East Ascension on the road, Deerfield Beach, Florida, in Shreveport; Brandon, Mississippi, at home; Istrouma, at home, followed by the District 4-5A war zone.
There are plenty of opponents lurking in the regular season and playoffs looking to take the title. Only time will tell who comes out on top.