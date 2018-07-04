Zachary High School honored Olivia Hurst as its 2018 Elite Graduate during its spring senior honors convocation.
The award is presented to a senior who embodies the qualities the school administration hopes to instill in students during their time at Zachary High, a news release said. Faculty selected Hurst for the award for representing the school well in academics, extracurricular activities, school spirit, service and overall character.
She also is the recipient of an Entergy Community Power Scholarship, valued at $5,000. Entergy’s scholarship program prepares youths to serve their communities through volunteerism and service. The program awarded 34 scholarships this year.
Olivia finished high school with a 4.3 GPA in academically advanced course work and was the Cox Student of the Week. Her four years at Zachary High included roles as freshman and sophomore class president, vice president of the Student Government Association as a junior and senior, three years on the cross country team, two years on the track team and two years on the Mock Trial team.
Other accomplishments include Louisiana Girls State, student adviser on the Zachary School District Community School Board, officer of the Beta Club chapter for three years, Beta Club president this year and group talent director for the 2017-18 state convention.
She was a member of the National Honor Society of High School Scholars and National Honor Society and is was Upper Class Mentor and Zachary High Student of the Year.
Her service to the community includes three years on the Diocesan Youth Board, where she helped organize youth retreats and served food at homeless shelters. Her time on the board also included cleaning facilities at St. Vincent de Paul and St. Agnes homeless shelters and organizing a youth service project. Outside the Diocesan Youth Board, she has assisted hurricane flood relief families in Zachary and New Orleans.
Hurst is an active member of her church youth group at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She led a Bible study group, assisted with leading the group’s bi-weekly religion sessions, visited nursing home residents and delivered gifts to the residents during the holidays.
Other activities include tutoring peers preparing for the ACT exam, tutoring and mentoring children at a local elementary school through the Student Government Association and visiting patients at a war veterans home.
Olivia plans to attend LSU, majoring in kinesiology with a focus on occupational therapy.