Zachary High School sent three teams to the Area IV FFA Career Development Events competition, and all teams advanced to the state level. They competed at the state level April 5 at LSU.
Five of the FFA team members from Veterinary Science were in the individual Top 10 scores. They competed against 29 teams and over 100 participants. The students had to identify different breeds of small animals and livestock, parasites, and veterinary equipment. They then had a 50-question general knowledge exam of behavior, diseases, medical terminology, medical records, anatomy/physiology, federal regulations (OSHA, MSDS), patient management, genetics, nutrition and husbandry.
Laryn Bunch was the high point individual in the Veterinary Science Competition. She scored the highest out of 103 participants.
The ZHS FFA nursery and landscape team had to identify 30 plants used in the beautification of homes, grounds and public areas. They had to identify 20 types of equipment used in landscaping.
There was also a general knowledge exam of the principles and skills involved in plant nomenclature and classification, plant growth requirements, soil characteristics, plant propagation, basic entomology, plant pathology, pest management, nonchemical pest control, weed science, turf management, ground covers, annuals, perennials and rose culture in Louisiana.
The Veterinary Science Blue team, earning first Place was Laryn Bunch, Kelsi Atkinson, Maia Carter and Alaishia Joseph.
The Veterinary Science Gold team earning third Place was Riley McClure, Audrey Mitchem, Miya Dunn and Cailin Stein.
Nursery and Landscape team earning fourth Place was Emmy McAlister, Ava Dillon, Mya Hays and Rylee Bozeman.